Norfolk named one of the greatest counties in England

Emily Thomson

Published: 12:10 PM August 24, 2022
100th anniversary of the National Trust buying Blakeney Point and turning it into Norfolk's first na

Blakeney Point Nature Reserve - Credit: Archant

With its vast sandy beaches, wildlife and slower pace of life, Norfolk has been ranked among the best counties in England.

It was included in a list by The Telegraph which compared the 48 counties across England to find the best place to visit.

Each location was scored in 33 different categories which were divided into four subcategories and included natural wonders, history and culture, luxuries, and peace and quiet.

The Household Cavalry training on the beach at Holkham, The Breckland landscape and trees near East

The Household Cavalry training on the beach at Holkham - Credit: Ian Burt

The top winners were then decided using a Twitter poll.

Devon came out as number one with an impressive score of 828, followed by Cumbria and North Yorkshire.

Norfolk was ranked at number nine and received a total score of 594. 

100th anniversary of the National Trust buying Blakeney Point and turning it into Norfolk's first na

Seals at Blakeney Point Nature Reserve - Credit: Archant

It was described by a destination expert as a "holiday that promises to slow the pulse".

Writing for the Telegraph online, Sophie Butler wrote: "For a seaside break far from the maddening crowds, Norfolk is hard to beat."

Norfolk's vast coastline earned 38 points and its six Blue Flag beaches at Sheringham, Cromer, Mundesley, Sea Palling, East Runton and West Runton also received 24 points.

Blakeney Point Nature Reserve was mentioned as a holiday highlight which offers the opportunity for visitors to see grey seals.

Elsewhere in Norfolk, Holkham beach was described as "one of Britain's finest stretches of sand".

Although it did not make the top 10, Suffolk was included in the top 20 - ranked at number 14.

Cambridgeshire ranked at 28 with a total score 363.

