Three Lions links: Norfolk's England hero namesakes

Norfolk is full of places which share links with Gareth Southgate's squad from street names to historic architecture.

Ahead of this Sunday's final, here is a list of Norfolk connections to the Three Lions as a bit of fun to celebrate the prospect of football potentially coming home.

South Gate, King's Lynn

There are calls for one of King's Lynn's best-known buildings to be renamed for the weekend to mark the success of Gareth Southgate's team reaching the final stage of the competition.

The Human Capital Department has raised hopes of renaming the historic South Gate as Gareth South Gate.

Director Peter Lawrence said: "I think it could be adopted for the weekend for a bit of fun. We are lobbying the local council."

Kirby Cane

Located two miles from Beccles, the village of Kirby Cane will not be renamed after the England captain this weekend.

However, Howard Junior School in Gaywood has changed its name to Harry Kane Junior School for the day on Friday with pupils wearing masks of the former Norwich City striker.

Henderson Plastics Ltd, Dereham

Located on Lyng Hall Road in Dereham, the company is as experienced as England midfielder Jordan Henderson after more than 25 years of plastic welding.

While the company have decided not to change its name to celebrate England making it to the final, staff will still be cheering on the Liverpool midfielder and the rest of the squad against Italy.

Walker Street, King's Lynn

While England defender Kyle Walker is known for his speed, this King's Lynn street which shares his name is not one for fast-moving cars, nestled in a residential area to the north of the town.

Stone Road, Great Yarmouth

It may be short of the letter S, but Stone Road in Great Yarmouth is very close to sharing the name of England defender John Stones nonetheless.

The road is a stone's throw away from the River Yare.

Jack's Corner, Roydon

This ground floor studio in the village of Roydon near King's Lynn shares the forename of popular midfielder Jack Grealish.

If the Aston Villa midfielder scores the winner on Sunday, the nation will be calling for more than just Jack's Corner to be renamed.

Pickford Close, North Walsham

Pickford Close in North Walsham will be hoping to see goalkeeper Jordan Pickford keep his sixth clean-sheet of the tournament in the final on Sunday.

There will be plenty of celebrations on the street if the Everton keeper plays his part in helping England to lift the trophy.

Philip(s) Place, Toftwood

It may almost share a name with Kalvin Philips but the small residential road certainly does not cover as much ground as the England midfielder who ran 15k during the semi-final victory over Denmark.

Stirling Road, Watton Green

Raheem Sterling has been key to England's success so far, and there will be some calling for the road in Watton Green to switch the letter I for an E if the forward plays his part against the Italians.

Corbyn Shaw Road, Fairstead

No, the former Labour leader has not had a remarkable career change. This road is included for its links to England left-back Luke Shaw.

The residential street is located in the Fairstead estate on the outskirts of King's Lynn.

Mount Street, Cromer

It is highly unlikely Mason Mount has visited Mount Street in his life, but he will be able to count on the support of this Cromer road as the nation prepares to cheer England onto their first major international tournament success since 1966.

