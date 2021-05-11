Published: 2:33 PM May 11, 2021

Norwich Castle Museum will reopen its doors on May 17 - Credit: Archant

Museums in Norfolk are set to welcome visitors back next week as the lockdown continues to ease - and will celebrate with some new exhibitions.

Norfolk Museums Service will open five of its museums on May 17, and a further two later the same week.

As well as its permanent collections, visitors will be able to enjoy new exhibitions and facilities.

At Norwich Castle, these include a major exhibition celebrating the landscape painter, John Crome, a contemporary art show inspired by lockdown, and the display of an 18th century Bernardo Bellotto masterpiece on loan from the National Gallery.

The Time and Tide museum put on many exhibitions just like this Titanic exhibition from 2017 PHOTO: Nick Butcher - Credit: Nick Butcher

There is also another chance to enjoy exhibitions of Star Wars toys and artwork at Time and Tide, in Great Yarmouth, and Victorian explorer Thomas Baines at Lynn Museum. Younger visitors will be in for a treat at Gressenhall following the construction of a brand-new woodland adventure playground.

Steve Miller, director of culture and heritage at Norfolk County Council - Credit: Archant © 2013

You may also want to watch:

Steve Miller, director of culture and heritage at Norfolk County Council, said: "We’re delighted that we are able to open our doors to our local communities so they can once again enjoy our fantastic collections and special exhibitions.

"Norfolk’s museums are a vital part of our heritage and visitor economy and so it is welcome news that seven of our sites are reopening to the general public. With several fantastic new exhibitions to enjoy and a new adventure playground at Gressenhall Farm and Workhouse, there’s plenty to inspire our visitors.

“Our museums have tried and tested measures in place to allow customers to use the museums safely and visit with confidence.”

Gressenhall Farm and Workhouse, Museum of Norfolk Life. Picture: Ian Burt - Credit: IAN BURT

The museums opening from 17 May are Norwich Castle Museum and Art Gallery, Time and Tide Museum of Great Yarmouth Life, Gressenhall Farm and Workhouse, Cromer Museum, and Elizabethan House.

Lynn Museum will reopen from May 18 with the Museum of Norwich reopening from May 22.

The three remaining Norfolk Museums Service sites, Strangers’ Hall, Ancient House Museum of Thetford Life, and the Tolhouse in Great Yarmouth will be open to schools and pre-booked groups only.

Entry to these museums will be by advanced booking only, with tickets available via Norfolk Museums Service website.