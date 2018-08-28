Fancy a free visit to the museum?

Search

PUBLISHED: 14:37 28 November 2018 | UPDATED: 14:59 28 November 2018

Stories of Lynn, a museum in King's Lynn, will be free to enter for National Lottery players on Tuesday December 4.

Stories of Lynn, a museum in King's Lynn, will be free to enter for National Lottery players on Tuesday December 4.

Archant

Would you like to visit one of Norfolk’s museums for free?

Time & Tide Museum in Great Yarmouth is among the Norfolk museums opening its doors for free to National Lottery players on December 8.

Even if your lottery ticket fails to land you a cash prize it will get you into a museum without paying a fee on Saturday, December 8.

Museums in Great Yarmouth, Thetford, Norwich and King’s Lynn will open their doors for free as past of the #thankstoyou campaign, with visitors receiving entry for up to six people on presentation of a National Lottery draw ticket or scratchcard.

Norfolk Museums Service (NMS) has received funding from the Heritage Lottery Fund, most recently £9.2 million towards the £13.5 million Gateway to Medieval England project to revamp Norwich Castle’s keep.

Museums taking part in the offer are:

Ancient House Museum of Thetford Life, open from 10am to 4pm.

Lynn Museum, open 10am to 4pm.

Time and Tide Museum, Great Yarmouth, 12-4pm.

Norwich Castle is open from 10am to 4:30pm.

The Museum of Norwich at the Bridewell is open 10am to 4:30pm.

Also in King’s Lynn, Stories of Lynn is offering free admission on Tuesday 4 December as part of the #thankstoyou events. The museum will be open from 10am to 4.30pm and there is also admission to the Town Hall’s Stone Hall, Assembly Room and Card Room.

