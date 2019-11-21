'I didn't want to relive his diagnoses' - mum shares journey raising disabled son on Instagram

A mum is sharing her experience of raising her four-year-old disabled son on Instagram to help explain his condition and support others.

Paige Norman, 24, from Great Yarmouth, has been posting about her experience raising her son Lincoln, who lives with a number of rare conditions including one that means the two sides of his brain are not connected.

When Lincoln was five months old, he began to have seizures, sometimes as many as 70 in one day.

Ms Norman said in an Instagram post it was then "our parenthood journey we thought we knew came to a halt and replaced with our special educational needs (SEN) journey".

Following a number of scans and tests, Ms Norman learned Lincoln had been born with the two sides of his brain not connected and three chromosome abnormalities which led to a number of other diagnoses.

Lincoln also has infantile spasms, sensory processing disorder and dysphagia, which affects his ability to swallow.

Ms Norman already has more than 1,000 followers on her Instagram page, and when reflecting on why she set it up she told BBC News: "The hardest thing was so many people love and care for him and I didn't want to relive [his diagnoses] all the time and explain over and over again, but anyone can read that."

Many different moments, good, challenging and scary are all shared on the account.

Ms Norman said she found support through similar accounts online, and wanted to help others who are looking after children with disabilities.

"We all go through the same troubles, like getting stick if you park in a blue badge space, funding problems," she said.

"Things people with 'typical' children don't understand, things they take for granted.

"Having someone to turn to knowing all the different feelings, you mourn the child you never had and go through the jealousy of seeing 'normal' children and their family do things you can't do.

"It's nice to have someone to tell you those feelings are normal and okay and know you're not alone."

Many parents have left messages of support and thanks on her Instagram posts.

"Thank you for sharing your story," one comment said. "That is great you are spreading awareness."