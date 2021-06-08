Young mum launches crowdfunding bid to raise £8k for hysterectomy

Published: 11:49 AM June 8, 2021

A 24-year-old woman has launched a crowdfunding campaign to pay for a hysterectomy because the NHS says she is too young to have the operation.

Sophie Lawrence from Narborough, near Swaffham, has suffered from endometriosis and polycystic ovaries since the age of 11.

The painful conditions mean the single mother-of-two struggles to cope with every day life and is unable to work.

Sophie Lawrence, who suffers from endometriosis, was readmitted to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in chronic pain over the weekend - Credit: Sophie Lawrence

"Having this illness stops me doing multiple things as most days I'm bedridden," she said. "If I do anything with my children I suffer in the evenings with the pain having multiple baths or if it's too bad, a trip to hospital in an ambulance.

"I'm in the process of trying to push for a hysterectomy to have my womb removed to put an end to all my problems as I'm on a very high dose of medication right now to try and numb the pain."

Miss Lawrence was readmitted to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn on Saturday, suffering from chronic pain.

She said: "Most trips end up with me staying for a week or more and I've had them think I'm making this up, doing it for attention or just wasting their time so they send me home.

Sophie Lawrence's Gofundme page has raised almost £1,500 towards the cost of having a hysterectomy performed privately. - Credit: Sophie Lawrence

"The hospital came to the decision that they do not want to do the hysterectomy due to my age in case I meet someone in the future and want more children. I'm lucky enough to have two beautiful children already which is a miracle in itself, being told I'd never be able to have children."

Denise Smith, chief operating officer at the QEH said: ‘We aim to deliver the highest quality of care to all of our patients. Miss Lawrence’s case has been reviewed by her consultant and we have reached out to Miss Lawrence a number of times in the last few days to discuss her concerns.’

As of May 9, the waiting list grew to 97,349, with more than 13,000 patients waiting more than a year as a result of the pandemic. Picture: Ian Burt - Credit: Ian Burt

Miss Lawrence's Gofundme page has raised almost £1,500 towards the £8,000 she needs to have the operation done privately.

"I'm asking my friends, family and strangers to help me out so I can have a normal life and a better life for my children," she said.

Mis Lawrence's crowdfunding page is at https://gofund.me/a12324ab.







