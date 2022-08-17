Heatwave leaves dried-up pond like 'scene from sci-fi movie'
- Credit: Archant
A dried-up Norfolk pond has been left looking like "something out of a sci-fi movie", say villagers, as shocking photographs reveal the impact the drought has had on it.
Mulbarton village pond has been left unrecognisable after a combination of the hot weather and what locals say are longer term issues.
Steve Cummings, who has lived in the village for about ten years, said that even before the summer's heatwave, the pond had been full of silt, with water levels that were extremely low.
And the recent hot weather has left it completely parched.
The 51-year-old said: "It’s not a new problem. It’s silted up. This was always going to happen.
"Every time we get a hot summer it dries up but this year has been dreadful. It's just marshland. It looks like something out of a sci-fi movie.
"I just feel sorry for the wildlife which used to live there.
Most Read
- 1 'I couldn't believe it' - West Norfolk villages hit by flash flooding
- 2 Landowner to close path after abuse from dog owners letting pets off lead
- 3 Norfolk pub named one of the UK's best eateries with a view
- 4 Parish council weighs in on row over 'rollercoaster' racking
- 5 Where you will be able to see the Red Arrows over Norfolk today
- 6 'Help yourself' - farmer gives away tonnes of onions damaged by heatwave
- 7 Alleged fly-tipper smashed through hedge after being locked inside property grounds
- 8 Man in 30s arrested on suspicion of drug dealing in rural village
- 9 Warning after beach-goers hit with parking fines
- 10 Car carrying six children not wearing seatbelts caught on A47
"Mulbarton used to be known for its ducks, but I don’t know where they are now."
The village pond is privately owned but an agreement is in place with Broadland and South Norfolk district council to help maintain it.
Gerald Francis, district councillor for Mulbarton and Stoke Holy Cross, said he understands villagers' frustrations but added that the pond can't be touched during the summer months.
"It's not through lack of want or money, he said. "The pond can't currently be touched due to the crested newts.
"They are a protected species and there are concerns that if they are disturbed they will disappear.
"No work can take place on the pond while they are in season, until about September.
"It's an unfortunate time and it has been made worse because of the drought."
But Mr Francis has reassured villagers that he will raise the issue with the district and parish council, as well as the land owner, to look at how the pond can be improved.
Mr Cummings added: "It's such a shame.
"The pond should be the centre piece of the village. It is right now, but not for the right reasons.
"Even if we get loads of rain, it can’t fill up beyond a certain level. I hope something is done soon."