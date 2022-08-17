Heatwave leaves dried-up pond like 'scene from sci-fi movie'

A dried-up Norfolk pond has been left looking like "something out of a sci-fi movie", say villagers, as shocking photographs reveal the impact the drought has had on it.

Mulbarton village pond has been left unrecognisable after a combination of the hot weather and what locals say are longer term issues.

Steve Cummings, who has lived in the village for about ten years, said that even before the summer's heatwave, the pond had been full of silt, with water levels that were extremely low.

Mulbarton village pond during the heatwave - Credit: Steve Cummings

And the recent hot weather has left it completely parched.

The 51-year-old said: "It’s not a new problem. It’s silted up. This was always going to happen.

"Every time we get a hot summer it dries up but this year has been dreadful. It's just marshland. It looks like something out of a sci-fi movie.

"I just feel sorry for the wildlife which used to live there.

"Mulbarton used to be known for its ducks, but I don’t know where they are now."

Mulbarton village pond has completely dried up - Credit: Archant

The village pond is privately owned but an agreement is in place with Broadland and South Norfolk district council to help maintain it.

Gerald Francis, district councillor for Mulbarton and Stoke Holy Cross, said he understands villagers' frustrations but added that the pond can't be touched during the summer months.

"It's not through lack of want or money, he said. "The pond can't currently be touched due to the crested newts.

"They are a protected species and there are concerns that if they are disturbed they will disappear.

"No work can take place on the pond while they are in season, until about September.

"It's an unfortunate time and it has been made worse because of the drought."

Mulbarton village pond during the heatwave - Credit: Steve Cummings

But Mr Francis has reassured villagers that he will raise the issue with the district and parish council, as well as the land owner, to look at how the pond can be improved.

Mr Cummings added: "It's such a shame.

"The pond should be the centre piece of the village. It is right now, but not for the right reasons.

"Even if we get loads of rain, it can’t fill up beyond a certain level. I hope something is done soon."