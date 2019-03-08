Norfolk's Ruddy Muddy is a legend according to Red Dwarf star
PUBLISHED: 10:29 13 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:00 13 August 2019
Archant
Norfolk's Ruddy Muddy is a legend according to the Red Dwarf star Craig Charles.
Ruddy Muddy, AKA mud artist Rick Minns, has been chatting online with actor Craig Charles, best known for his role as the anarchic Dave Lister in the popular 1980's science fiction sitcom.
The cult show has made a comeback in a new commercial for the AA's breakdown service.
Mr Minns, from Wymondham, has also been on our screens, featuring in a BBC One documentary creating intricate pieces of art on the back of a van to raise thousands for charity.
Mr Minns messaged Mr Charles after he retweeted a GoFundMe page that was set up to help the artist run his van.
You may also want to watch:
"Hey @CCfunkandsoul Thank you so much for the retweet," he said. "Still tell people how cool you were when we met at @BBCRadio2 My van keeps breaking down though. Good job it is covered by the @TheAA_UK like Starbug. You are a LEGEND."
To his surprise, Craig Charles replied and wrote, "No you're the legend mate. Saw the documentary about your work the other night on the tele. You're so talented. Keep on keeping on."
Mr Minns who says he watched Red Dwarf as a teen and is a huge fan, was blown away by Craig Charles response. He said: "I met him about two years ago when I was on the Jeremy vine radio show to talk about the muddy art and afterwards Craig stood for 15 minutes having a chat with me.
"I followed him on twitter and every now and again he comments or tweets on my posts. But for him to say he watched the programme was really cool.
"You always worry about meeting one of your heroes but he is brilliant, so lovely and very kind.
"I don't know how to take being called a legend, its one of those things you never expect and for someone who is that high profile and followed by so many people and so many Red Dwarf fans, it's absolutely amazing."
For information or to donate go to, https://www.gofundme.com/ruddy-muddy-white-van-gogh-man.