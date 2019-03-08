Norfolk's Ruddy Muddy is a legend according to Red Dwarf star

Ruddy Muddy created the trio of pieces starring the 'best of Norfolk' to launch his sponsorship campaign. Photo: Victoria Pertusa Archant

Norfolk's Ruddy Muddy is a legend according to the Red Dwarf star Craig Charles.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Norfolk's Ruddy Muddy has created his own Partridge piece. Picture: Ruddy Muddy Norfolk's Ruddy Muddy has created his own Partridge piece. Picture: Ruddy Muddy

Ruddy Muddy, AKA mud artist Rick Minns, has been chatting online with actor Craig Charles, best known for his role as the anarchic Dave Lister in the popular 1980's science fiction sitcom.

The cult show has made a comeback in a new commercial for the AA's breakdown service.

Mr Minns, from Wymondham, has also been on our screens, featuring in a BBC One documentary creating intricate pieces of art on the back of a van to raise thousands for charity.

Mr Minns messaged Mr Charles after he retweeted a GoFundMe page that was set up to help the artist run his van.

Craig Charles arriving at the BFI Southbank, London, for the UKTV Live new season launch. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Tuesday September 6, 2016. Photo credit should read: Ian West/PA Wire Craig Charles arriving at the BFI Southbank, London, for the UKTV Live new season launch. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Tuesday September 6, 2016. Photo credit should read: Ian West/PA Wire

You may also want to watch:

"Hey @CCfunkandsoul Thank you so much for the retweet," he said. "Still tell people how cool you were when we met at @BBCRadio2 My van keeps breaking down though. Good job it is covered by the @TheAA_UK like Starbug. You are a LEGEND."

To his surprise, Craig Charles replied and wrote, "No you're the legend mate. Saw the documentary about your work the other night on the tele. You're so talented. Keep on keeping on."

Mr Minns who says he watched Red Dwarf as a teen and is a huge fan, was blown away by Craig Charles response. He said: "I met him about two years ago when I was on the Jeremy vine radio show to talk about the muddy art and afterwards Craig stood for 15 minutes having a chat with me.

QUALITY: 2ND GENERATION RED DWARF SERIES 5-- Staring Craig Charles Tuesdays from Feb 16 9.00pm Red Dwarf - Series 5 Further out of this world and very funny intergalactic adventures with the inhabitants of the spacecraft mining ship Red Dwarf. With Craig Charles and Chris Barrie. (Episode repeated from Saturday). FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT THE UKTV PRESS OFFICE ON 0171 299 5000. QUALITY: 2ND GENERATION RED DWARF SERIES 5-- Staring Craig Charles Tuesdays from Feb 16 9.00pm Red Dwarf - Series 5 Further out of this world and very funny intergalactic adventures with the inhabitants of the spacecraft mining ship Red Dwarf. With Craig Charles and Chris Barrie. (Episode repeated from Saturday). FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT THE UKTV PRESS OFFICE ON 0171 299 5000.

"I followed him on twitter and every now and again he comments or tweets on my posts. But for him to say he watched the programme was really cool.

"You always worry about meeting one of your heroes but he is brilliant, so lovely and very kind.

"I don't know how to take being called a legend, its one of those things you never expect and for someone who is that high profile and followed by so many people and so many Red Dwarf fans, it's absolutely amazing."

For information or to donate go to, https://www.gofundme.com/ruddy-muddy-white-van-gogh-man.