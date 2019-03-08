Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Norfolk's Ruddy Muddy is a legend according to Red Dwarf star

PUBLISHED: 10:29 13 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:00 13 August 2019

Ruddy Muddy created the trio of pieces starring the 'best of Norfolk' to launch his sponsorship campaign. Photo: Victoria Pertusa

Ruddy Muddy created the trio of pieces starring the 'best of Norfolk' to launch his sponsorship campaign. Photo: Victoria Pertusa

Archant

Norfolk's Ruddy Muddy is a legend according to the Red Dwarf star Craig Charles.

Norfolk's Ruddy Muddy has created his own Partridge piece. Picture: Ruddy MuddyNorfolk's Ruddy Muddy has created his own Partridge piece. Picture: Ruddy Muddy

Ruddy Muddy, AKA mud artist Rick Minns, has been chatting online with actor Craig Charles, best known for his role as the anarchic Dave Lister in the popular 1980's science fiction sitcom.

The cult show has made a comeback in a new commercial for the AA's breakdown service.

Mr Minns, from Wymondham, has also been on our screens, featuring in a BBC One documentary creating intricate pieces of art on the back of a van to raise thousands for charity.

Mr Minns messaged Mr Charles after he retweeted a GoFundMe page that was set up to help the artist run his van.

Craig Charles arriving at the BFI Southbank, London, for the UKTV Live new season launch. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Tuesday September 6, 2016. Photo credit should read: Ian West/PA WireCraig Charles arriving at the BFI Southbank, London, for the UKTV Live new season launch. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Tuesday September 6, 2016. Photo credit should read: Ian West/PA Wire

You may also want to watch:

"Hey @CCfunkandsoul Thank you so much for the retweet," he said. "Still tell people how cool you were when we met at @BBCRadio2 My van keeps breaking down though. Good job it is covered by the @TheAA_UK like Starbug. You are a LEGEND."

To his surprise, Craig Charles replied and wrote, "No you're the legend mate. Saw the documentary about your work the other night on the tele. You're so talented. Keep on keeping on."

Mr Minns who says he watched Red Dwarf as a teen and is a huge fan, was blown away by Craig Charles response. He said: "I met him about two years ago when I was on the Jeremy vine radio show to talk about the muddy art and afterwards Craig stood for 15 minutes having a chat with me.

QUALITY: 2ND GENERATION RED DWARF SERIES 5-- Staring Craig Charles Tuesdays from Feb 16 9.00pm Red Dwarf - Series 5 Further out of this world and very funny intergalactic adventures with the inhabitants of the spacecraft mining ship Red Dwarf. With Craig Charles and Chris Barrie. (Episode repeated from Saturday). FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT THE UKTV PRESS OFFICE ON 0171 299 5000. QUALITY: 2ND GENERATION RED DWARF SERIES 5-- Staring Craig Charles Tuesdays from Feb 16 9.00pm Red Dwarf - Series 5 Further out of this world and very funny intergalactic adventures with the inhabitants of the spacecraft mining ship Red Dwarf. With Craig Charles and Chris Barrie. (Episode repeated from Saturday). FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT THE UKTV PRESS OFFICE ON 0171 299 5000.

"I followed him on twitter and every now and again he comments or tweets on my posts. But for him to say he watched the programme was really cool.

"You always worry about meeting one of your heroes but he is brilliant, so lovely and very kind.

"I don't know how to take being called a legend, its one of those things you never expect and for someone who is that high profile and followed by so many people and so many Red Dwarf fans, it's absolutely amazing."

For information or to donate go to, https://www.gofundme.com/ruddy-muddy-white-van-gogh-man.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Woman arrested on suspicion of murder after death of 60-year-old who fell down stairs

Two people have been arrested after Linda Rainey died from falling down the stairs. Credit: Google Maps

Norwich City fans queuing for West Ham game seats express frustration at new membership system

Norwich City fans queueing at Carrow Road for West Ham tickets. Picture Bethany Whymark.

National retailer opens first Norfolk store

VPZ has opened its first Norfolk store on Dereham High Street. Picture: Ian Burt

Daniel Farke has a message for City’s critics

Norwich City fielded a number of academy-bred prospects at Liverpool Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

BMW driver caught speeding at 107mph on A47 loses licence

A BMW driver who was caught speeding at 107mph on the A47 at Blofield has lost his licence. Photo: David Brooker

Most Read

Main route into Norwich closed as van fire causes ‘thick smoke’

Smoke on St Stephens Road in Norwich following a van fire. Picture submitted.

National retailer opens first Norfolk store

VPZ has opened its first Norfolk store on Dereham High Street. Picture: Ian Burt

Inquest opens into death of property developer

Mr Paul Garner. Photo: submitted by Mark Garner

Tributes paid to ‘larger than life’ Norwich DJ

Lauren Green aka Miss DJ Westwood who died in July 2019. Picture: Chris Harvey/ Chris Harvey Visuals

People living on NDR route slam ‘unbearable’ noise from road

Jan and Rob Evans can't sit in their garden because of noise from the NDR. Picture: Jan Evans

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Chance of power cuts and flooding as Norfolk issued with weather warning

Norfolk has been issued with a weather warning for thunderstorms. Photo: Liam Ayers

Drivers warned roundabout will be completely closed over bank holiday weekend

The Fiveways roundabout in Earlham Road, Norwich, will be completely shut over the August Bank Holiday weekend. Pic: Dan Grimmer

Norfolk’s Ruddy Muddy is a legend according to Red Dwarf star

Ruddy Muddy created the trio of pieces starring the 'best of Norfolk' to launch his sponsorship campaign. Photo: Victoria Pertusa

‘The fans will be excited, the players will be excited’ – Newcastle ace expects tough game against Norwich City

Matt Ritchie in action for Newcastle during a 2-2 Championship draw at Norwich City in February 2017 Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Council could be forced to spend hundreds on repairs at community garden

The Jubilee Garden in Watton. Picture: Ian Burt
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists