News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Charity behind dinosaur sculpture trail partnering with MP's festival

Author Picture Icon

Noah Vickers

Published: 9:00 AM July 17, 2021    Updated: 9:28 AM July 17, 2021
Break's relationship development manager Michael Rooney, CEO Rachel Cowdry, and George Freeman MP

Break's relationship development manager Michael Rooney, CEO Rachel Cowdry, and George Freeman MP met in Norwich's Cathedral Close to see the sculptures. - Credit: Noah Vickers

A Norfolk charity is set to build on the success of its popular dinosaur sculpture trail by partnering with a local MP’s enterprise festival.

Break, a charity supporting vulnerable children, young people and families, have recently launched their GoGo Discover art trail of 21 dinosaurs across Norwich, which lead visitors to the cathedral, where Dippy the Diplodocus is currently on loan from the Natural History Museum. 

Mid-Norfolk MP George Freeman, who has been working with the charity for several years, has announced that his annual Norfolk Enterprise Festival will be partnering with Break in the summer of 2022. 

“[For] our next festival we’ll be partnering with Break as our partner charity. Last year we had to cancel, but the one before we had 2000 people, so we hope, post-Covid we’ll have 2000 or 3000 people there,” said Mr Freeman.

The MP pointed out that there are 1000 children in care in Norfolk at any one time, whose outcomes are often directly affected by the start in life they’re given. 

You may also want to watch:

“Once the pandemic is over, the vulnerable continue to be vulnerable, and they need our continuing support,” said Mr Freeman.

Praising the dinosaur trail, he added: “These sculptures are magnificent - they’re spectacular pieces of art, made by local artists.”

Most Read

  1. 1 New branch of The Range set for city outskirts
  2. 2 Reflexologist ordered to tear down £2,500 fence
  3. 3 What are the outstanding Norfolk high schools?
  1. 4 Summer-long street food event at Norfolk farm a 'massive hit'
  2. 5 Are these the top places to live in Norfolk?
  3. 6 Drivers face summer of disruption on NDR as £800k work starts
  4. 7 Gap-toothed man abuses woman for wearing NHS uniform
  5. 8 Accident on A140 near pub as holiday traffic builds in Norfolk
  6. 9 New Irish pub with 'secret bar' to 'bring the craic back' to Norwich
  7. 10 Tears of joy as drug dealer turned 'upright man' escapes 7-year sentence

Each sculpture has been sponsored by local businesses, and most will be sold at auction next year to raise funds for the charity.

George Freeman MP

George Freeman MP was full of praise for Break's Gogo Discover dinosaur trail - Credit: Noah Vickers

“It’s a brilliant project and I think it embodies so much of the breadth of Norfolk and what we need to do - in the end, these youngsters in care are our youngsters, they’re Norfolk’s youngsters and we all owe them a helping hand,” said Mr Freeman. 

“You only have to stand round the sculptures for two minutes to see everything they bring,” said Michael Rooney, relationship development manager at Break. 

“They’re multigenerational as well, you haven’t got adults being dragged around by the children or children being fed up and dragged around by adults, because there’s something in them for all ages.”

Break CEO Rachel Cowdry said: “We have shops that help us raise money, we have the sculpture trails, and our fundraising, but we’ve lost a lot of money over the Covid period, so we’re just hoping for a real success with these trails.”

Campaign
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

dabbling duck

Why do so many celebs visit this Norfolk village pub?

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
Rosecroft Primary School at Attleborough.

School closes to all pupils due to single case of Covid

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Jack Wills in Burnham Market in Norfolk

Luxury home for sale above one of last Jack Wills stores standing

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Hunstanton stabbing

Man stabbed with scalpel as he washed hands in seaside toilets

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus