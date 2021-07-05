'Common sense' or 'complacency'? - Norfolk MPs on mask scrapping

Published: 6:00 PM July 5, 2021 Updated: 6:02 PM July 5, 2021

MPs across Norfolk have been reacting to the prime minister's decision to scrap the mandatory wearing of face masks.

At a press conference on Monday (July 5), Boris Johnson promised to tear up England's coronavirus regulations at the next stage of the road map on July 19.

The legal requirement to wear a face covering will be lifted, although guidance will suggest people might choose to do so in "enclosed and crowded places".

George Freeman, Conservative MP for Mid Norfolk, said: "The success of the UK vaccination programme means we can start to return on July 19 to something like normality.

"But unless and until we are rid of Covid entirely - which looks very unlikely - we need to learn to live with this virus, which let's not forget has killed 120,000 of our fellow citizens in the last year, by keeping it under control.

"That means using common sense to prevent being a spreader, being aware of high risk places like the underground, nightclubs, care homes, hospitals and busy shopping malls in the winter, and masking and testing regularly if you use them.

"But not if you’re outside or in low risk indoor environments. It’s not complicated, it’s common sense," Mr Freeman said.

Clive Lewis, Labour MP for Norwich South, said: "There isn't yet a clear scientific consensus about the extent to which it is safe to 'unlock' now. Only today, we heard the rate of infection in Norfolk is climbing rapidly. So I'm concerned that the government may be on the verge of jumping the gun for the third time in a row.

"Of course, what's different this time is that mass-scale vaccinations have significantly reduced the chances of both transmission and hospitalisation. But dodging just those two factors isn't sufficient to outwit this virus.

"This government is far too complacent about letting Covid levels in the community continue to soar again.

"We run a massive risk of unjabbed younger people being hit with the horribly debilitating effects of long Covid.

"Widespread infection has several times already lead to ever-more difficult to deal with mutations. And vaccination doesn't even stop all transmission in the first place," Mr Lewis added.

Broadland MP and Conservative Jerome Mayhew said it's a "common sense approach" and that if he was in an environment with people who were uncomfortable without face masks, he would be happy to wear one.

Earlier, his fellow Conservative Party member Chloe Smith, MP for North Norwich, told Times Radio: "For some people...more susceptible to infection than others, they may wish to carry on using a face mask."

She also said her recent cancer means she sympathises with those who want to carry on taking precautions.



