Mid Norfolk MP thanks ambulance service after "bad attack of Covid"

George Freeman, the MP for Mid Norfolk, tested positive for Covid last week. - Credit: Richard Townshend Photography

George Freeman took to Twitter to thank the ambulance service for their help over the weekend after testing positive for Covid-19.

The MP for Mid Norfolk announced on Monday, November 8 that he had suffered from breathing difficulties for the past three days.

🚨Sorry to report I’ve had a bad attack of Covid🦠 over last 3 days w difficulty breathing on Fri/Sat (thanks🙏 to @EastEnglandAmb team for your help).



Confined on DR’s orders to bed for another few days & then quarantine til next Monday, when I hope to be back fighting fit. — George Freeman MP (@GeorgeFreemanMP) November 8, 2021

He said: "Sorry to report I’ve had a bad attack of Covid over last 3 days w difficulty breathing on Fri/Sat (thanks to @EastEnglandAmb team for your help).

"Confined on DR’s orders to bed for another few days & then quarantine til next Monday, when I hope to be back fighting fit."

Mr Freeman has been told confined to bed rest for "another few days" and will remain in quarantine until Monday, November 15.

In a previous tweet on Friday, November 5, the MP revealed that he had woken up that morning with the flu, after returning home from Westminster in the early hours of the morning.

You may also want to watch:

The MP tested positive for the virus after having a PCR test at Postwick drive-in test centre.

Health minister Sajid Javid was among those to send Mr Freeman get well soon messages.