News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Norfolk MP set for Ukraine invasion talks with US counterpart

Logo Icon

Staff Reporter

Published: 4:29 PM March 8, 2022
South West Norfolk MP Elizabeth Truss.

South West Norfolk MP Elizabeth Truss. - Credit: Chris Bishop

Foreign secretary Liz Truss will meet US counterpart Antony Blinken in Washington to discuss the response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. 

The South West Norfolk MP will hold talks in Washington on Wednesday with Mr Blinken and US national security adviser Jake Sullivan to consider what more the two countries can do to support Ukraine on security, intelligence and humanitarian issues. 

Ahead of the trip, Mrs Truss said the crisis was a "wake-up call for free democracies" and she would discuss how dependence on "authoritarian states" could be reduced. 

"The UK, US and our allies have shown remarkable strength and unity in supporting Ukraine and imposing severe sanctions on Russia," she said. 

"We need to maintain that unity and do more to ensure Putin fails in Ukraine. 

"The Ukraine crisis is a wake-up call for free democracies. I am in the US to talk about what more we can do to deter hostile state actors, reduce strategic dependency on Russian energy - and authoritarian states more broadly - and build stronger economic and security alliances around the world." 

The Foreign Secretary will also meet members of Congress to discuss UK-US ties and will deliver a keynote speech on Thursday. 

Norfolk

Don't Miss

Sam Cutmore-Scott, managing director of The Harper in Langham.

Prince Harry's ex has baby with north Norfolk hotelier

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Victoria Metcalf Smith, who took her own life in April 2021

Mother's warning after solicitor took own life amid perimenopause struggles

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
The new landlords at The Crown at Gayton. From left, Charlotte Borley, Lewis Petch and Paul and Magg

Pub featured on Four in a Bed taken over by locals

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
The Gawdy Hall Estate, near Harleston, is up for sale with a guide price of £24.25m

Farming

Historic £24m farm estate to be sold for first time in 80 years

Chris Hill

Author Picture Icon