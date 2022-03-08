Norfolk MP set for Ukraine invasion talks with US counterpart

Foreign secretary Liz Truss will meet US counterpart Antony Blinken in Washington to discuss the response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The South West Norfolk MP will hold talks in Washington on Wednesday with Mr Blinken and US national security adviser Jake Sullivan to consider what more the two countries can do to support Ukraine on security, intelligence and humanitarian issues.

Ahead of the trip, Mrs Truss said the crisis was a "wake-up call for free democracies" and she would discuss how dependence on "authoritarian states" could be reduced.

"The UK, US and our allies have shown remarkable strength and unity in supporting Ukraine and imposing severe sanctions on Russia," she said.

"We need to maintain that unity and do more to ensure Putin fails in Ukraine.

"The Ukraine crisis is a wake-up call for free democracies. I am in the US to talk about what more we can do to deter hostile state actors, reduce strategic dependency on Russian energy - and authoritarian states more broadly - and build stronger economic and security alliances around the world."

The Foreign Secretary will also meet members of Congress to discuss UK-US ties and will deliver a keynote speech on Thursday.