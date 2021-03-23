Norfolk MP mocked for BBC flag question

Published: 9:11 AM March 23, 2021 Updated: 9:21 AM March 23, 2021

North West Norfolk MP James Wild who is campaigning for more dentists to be commissioned in his constituency - Credit: Denise Bradley

A Norfolk MP has faced criticism over his questioning of the BBC's director general.

During a meeting of the Public Accounts Committee, James Wild, the conservative MP for North West Norfolk asked how many images of Union flags have been used in the BBC's annual report.

"In your annual report last year, 268 pages, do you know how many Union flags featured in any of the graphics on those glossy pages?"

Today @CommonsPAC scrutinised the BBC on its strategy. As well as asking about licence fee, commercial income, and efficiency, I asked about 🇬🇧 as I cldnt spot any in its 268 page Annual Report - maybe this year’s will pic.twitter.com/oUjVFO7NbZ — James Wild MP for NW Norfolk (@jamesowild) March 22, 2021

Tim Davie, the director general replied in all the briefings he had for the meeting "that was not one of them, I'm afraid".

"Zero," Mr Wild said, asking if Mr Davie found that surprising.

"No," Mr Davie said. "I think that's a strange metric.

"I have to say one of the things I looked at when I came into the building this morning was a Union Jack flying proudly on Broadcasting House. Which it does on many days of the year."

Mr Davie added part of his work involves travelling around the world promoting the UK.

However, Mr Wild pressed again, saying: "Always good to see the Union Jack flying.

"I just think in a 268-page report about the BBC, the British Broadcasting Corporation, my constituents would expect to see probably more than one flag appearing."

"I just don't see it as a metric," Mr Davie responded.

Mr Wild then asked how many flags were featured in the report The BBC Across The UK released last week.

"I could hazard a guess based on where the question is going, but I haven't looked," Mr Davie said.

Again Mr Wild informed him there were zero and said he hopes to see more next year.

The exchange has received a mixed reaction online, with many mocking Mr Wild.

"This is obviously a major priority during a time of national crisis," one Twitter user said.

Several pointed out neither the 2019 Conservative manifesto nor Mr Wild's website feature any union flags.

However others were more positive, one said: "What a courageous stand for the very fabric of our nation.

"Our grandchildren will thank you."

Mr Wild was approached for comment.



