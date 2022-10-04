News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Drivers urged to take extra care as deer mating season approaches

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 10:37 AM October 4, 2022
Deer on road

Drivers are being urged to take extra care of deer on the roads - Credit: PA

Motorists are being warned about the increased risk of colliding with a deer as the mating season sees more roaming on to country roads.

October through to December is considered a high-risk period as deer will be on the move for the autumn mating season, also known as the rut.

National Highways estimates that 75,000 deer are involved in collisions each year, with 10,000 killed instantly. 

Norfolk is one of the worst areas for reported collisions according to the Deer Initiative, with Thetford and the Brecks posing the highest risk.

Hotspots include the B1107 Brandon to Thetford, B1065 Swaffham to Mundford, A134 to Thetford and minor roads around King's Lynn, Dereham and Diss.

In 2019, a Norwich motorist was killed in a crash on the A11 near Wymondham caused after a collision with a deer.

Neil Worth, of roadside breakdown firm GEM Motoring Assist, said: “Periods of highest deer activity tend to occur at dawn and dusk, coinciding with the morning and evening rush hour, increasing collision risks in areas where deer are common.”

