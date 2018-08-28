Search

Advanced search

Community-minded model needs your votes for Miss England final

PUBLISHED: 13:40 17 November 2018

Lilly Titcombe, from Caister on Sea has been short-listed for the national beauty competition. Picture: Contributed

Lilly Titcombe, from Caister on Sea has been short-listed for the national beauty competition. Picture: Contributed

Archant

A young model needs your help to achieve her dream and become Miss England.

Lilly Rose Titcombe, from Caister on Sea has been short-listed for the national beauty competition.

The 23-year-old, who helps people get back into work is in the lead with highest number of votes.

Miss Titcombe is in the quarter-final with the eventual winner with going direct to the final.

She credits her pagent dreams to her mother - who she describes as her biggest support and “best friend”.

“My mum used to model and she was so successful with pagents,” she added, “She’s excited I am following in her footsteps.”

The young model has worked tirelessly to build a portfolio and has modelled for Palmers, in Great Yarmouth every year.

“Miss England is also about fundraising, and I want to be able to help vulnerable people,” she said.

To vote for Miss Titcombe text MISSPHOTO10 to 63333.

Voting ends on January 7 and votes cost 50p each.

Most Read

‘I think he would be proud’- Girlfriend of Norfolk man killed in crash to skydive in his memory

Chantelle Dwyer will take part in a charity skydive in memory of her boyfriend Bradley Raper who died after a car accident near Thetford. Picture: Supplied by Chantelle Dwyer

What we found out about death of Norfolk schoolgirl 26 years ago

Photos from the police investigation after Johanna Young's body was found. Photo: Archant

‘He must have hit a bump’ - Teen driver in court after leaving dad’s BMW suspended in tree

How did it get there? Mystery surrounds BMW stuck several feet up a tree. Photo: Jonathan Burrows

Norwich dad told he owes £1,000 because son missed school five years ago

Craig Bishop received a fixed penalty notice for the absence in 2012, but claimed he was only made aware of it six weeks ago when bailiffs came knocking. Photo: Luke Powell

Cromer woman admits stealing almost £12,000 from dementia sufferer

Holly Wright, of Meadow Close, Cromer, admitted stealing thousands from the victim, who is the grandmother of her ex-partner. Picture: Adrian Judd

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Norwich dad told he owes £1,000 because son missed school five years ago

Craig Bishop received a fixed penalty notice for the absence in 2012, but claimed he was only made aware of it six weeks ago when bailiffs came knocking. Photo: Luke Powell

Car crashes into train at level crossing

A car has crashed into a train at a level crossing in Sheringham. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

‘I can out-gross Trump’ - Norfolk-based Spitting Image creator says show may be revived in America

Roger Law, co-creator of the TV satire series Spitting Image with his Donald Trump puppet. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Blockbuster filmed in Norfolk finally gets release date

Autumn comes in June to the Norwich cathedral cloister for the final day of filming Tulip Fever. Photo: Bill Smith

What we found out about death of Norfolk schoolgirl 26 years ago

Photos from the police investigation after Johanna Young's body was found. Photo: Archant

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast