Community-minded model needs your votes for Miss England final

Lilly Titcombe, from Caister on Sea has been short-listed for the national beauty competition. Picture: Contributed Archant

A young model needs your help to achieve her dream and become Miss England.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Lilly Rose Titcombe, from Caister on Sea has been short-listed for the national beauty competition.

The 23-year-old, who helps people get back into work is in the lead with highest number of votes.

Miss Titcombe is in the quarter-final with the eventual winner with going direct to the final.

She credits her pagent dreams to her mother - who she describes as her biggest support and “best friend”.

“My mum used to model and she was so successful with pagents,” she added, “She’s excited I am following in her footsteps.”

The young model has worked tirelessly to build a portfolio and has modelled for Palmers, in Great Yarmouth every year.

“Miss England is also about fundraising, and I want to be able to help vulnerable people,” she said.

To vote for Miss Titcombe text MISSPHOTO10 to 63333.

Voting ends on January 7 and votes cost 50p each.