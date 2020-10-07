Norfolk model lands campaign with Gymshark
A Norfolk model is feeling pumped after landing a campaign for major sports brand Gymshark after most of her work was cancelled this year due to coronavirus.
India Harl, 25, is a former pupil of Framingham Earl High School and moved from Norfolk to London when she was 18 to study dance and drama.
She has since modelled internationally, for brands including Chanel, Revlon and New Look, and for the first two months of 2020 worked in Cape Town.
When she returned from her travels the nation went to lockdown and with upcoming shoots cancelled she moved back to her family home in Stoke Holy Cross, but Miss Harl didn’t slow down.
Instead, she enlisted the help of her parents Sally and Kevin to be her photographers and she shot for leading brands from home including Fila, Quiz and ASOS.
Miss Harl, who has 24,000 followers on Instagram, went back to London in the summer and her hard work paid off as her first in person shoot was for major sports clothing brand Gymshark.
She also appeared at London Fashion Week and has continued to work from home, including a recent River Island social media campaign.
Miss Harl said: “Lockdown has made me work harder and instead of turning up to set like I used to, the mix of shooting from home too has made me very creative.
“In August shoots began to happen in person again and I went to the Gymshark headquarters in Birmingham for their new sports bra worldwide campaign for their website.
“It was a great start back into it and it really turned the year around.
“There were Covid measures in place so I had a make-up artist directing me and had to do it myself.”
Miss Harl usually works away during the winter season, but this year she is hoping to secure some Christmas campaigns and adverts in the UK.
She added: “It is important to stay focused and believe in what you can achieve and being self-employed it is a lot to do with self-motivation.”
