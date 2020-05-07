Mobile library redecorated to mark VE Day
PUBLISHED: 06:30 08 May 2020
A mobile library has been decorated with photographs to commemorate VE Day.
To mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day on May 8, a Norfolk mobile library van has been re-designed to feature photographs taken during the Second World War both at home and abroad.
The images on the vehicle include snapshots of the Home Guard, American Troops who were stationed at Old Buckenham airbase and the Land Army.
There are also images from a street party in Walsingham held to celebrate the very first VE day.
The Norfolk mobile library service fleet is currently grounded because of the coronavirus outbreak and the refurbishment was commissioned and completed before lockdown was announced.
There are plans to display the commemorative van when the mobile service resumes.
