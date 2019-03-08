Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Owner still searching for missing rescue dog Susie

PUBLISHED: 15:10 28 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:24 28 July 2019

Susie has been missing for eight weeks now. Photo Rosalind Pugh

Susie has been missing for eight weeks now. Photo Rosalind Pugh

Rosalind Rugh

A Norfolk dog owner is still searching for her rescued border collie, Susie.

Susie escaped from her owner Rosalind Pugh's house in Snettisham, West Norfolk on May 20 just two days after she had been rescued.

The dog has now been missing for almost three months, with Ms Pugh urging the public to print off posters from her Facebook page and put them up in the West Norfolk area, particularly in Snettisham. Ms Pugh has arranged a campaign to remove the posters once Susie is found.

You may also want to watch:

Ms Pugh has asked for more posters to be put up in the West Norfolk area in order to tell tourists to keep an eye out.

Susie was last seen in rough areas of Snettisham and is mostly black with a white tail, the dog can also be identified a V notch cut into the tip of her left ear and a vertical cut in her right ear.

Other sightings include Dersingham, Heacham, Ringstead and Snettisham quarry.

Ms Pugh is urging anyone who sees Susie not to shout, chase or approach her, as a poor upbringing on an Irish farm has left her afraid of humans, instead anyone with information should call 07894 160440.

Most Read

Three car crash on ‘wet and slippery’ roads near Norwich

South Norfolk police were called to the incident on Keswick Road, in Cringleford, in the evening of Saturday, July 27. Photo: NORFOLK POLICE

Firefighters tackle large bonfire in Norfolk village

Firefighters are tackling a large bonfire in a Norfolk village. Photo: Denise Bradley

‘O-gay, o-gay’: Can you spot yourself at Norwich Pride 2019?

Norwich Pride 2019

Person hit by train between Norwich and London

A person has been hit by a train between Norwich and London. Pictured, a Greater Anglia train. Picture: Sonya Brown

Teachers blame tech for children starting school in nappies

Sarah Johnson, manager of the Norwich Montessori School at Colney, with four-year-olds from left, Florence Smith, Bea Morton-Tomas, and Bea's sister, two-year-old Edie. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

‘This world isn’t safe’ - Pupil forced to walk nearly an hour to school after bus change

Eleven-year-old Cody Mitchell waiting for a bus at Pakefield High School. Picture: Toni Mitchell

School closing early for summer due to heatwave

Old Buckenham High School (OBHS) is closing for the summer term a day early due to the heatwave. Picture: OBHS

Woman, 18, dies following crash

The scene of a fatal crash outside Repps with Bastwick where an 18-year-old woman died on July 22. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Two Norfolk beaches named among the best in Britain

Sea Palling has been named one of the best beaches in Britain. Photo: Jackie Hope

Revealed: Norwich’s Castle Mall to get new name and new look

Castle Mall, Norwich. Pic: Castle Mall.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Burgers served at Norwich bar named some of best in England

Grant Holt with The Grant Holt Burger at Gonzo's Tea Room in Norwich. Photo: Gonzo's Tea Room

New ‘upmarket’ theme bar planned for Prince of Wales Road

China Inn, on Prince of Wales Road. Photo: Google

Toilet block to be sold at auction

The toilet block off Church Plain in Loddon will be auctioned off at Barnham Broom Golf Club. Picture: William H Brown

Person hit by train between Norwich and London

A person has been hit by a train between Norwich and London. Pictured, a Greater Anglia train. Picture: Sonya Brown

Owner still searching for missing rescue dog Susie

Susie has been missing for eight weeks now. Photo Rosalind Pugh
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists