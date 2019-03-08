Owner still searching for missing rescue dog Susie

Susie has been missing for eight weeks now. Photo Rosalind Pugh

A Norfolk dog owner is still searching for her rescued border collie, Susie.

Susie escaped from her owner Rosalind Pugh's house in Snettisham, West Norfolk on May 20 just two days after she had been rescued.

The dog has now been missing for almost three months, with Ms Pugh urging the public to print off posters from her Facebook page and put them up in the West Norfolk area, particularly in Snettisham. Ms Pugh has arranged a campaign to remove the posters once Susie is found.

Ms Pugh has asked for more posters to be put up in the West Norfolk area in order to tell tourists to keep an eye out.

Susie was last seen in rough areas of Snettisham and is mostly black with a white tail, the dog can also be identified a V notch cut into the tip of her left ear and a vertical cut in her right ear.

Other sightings include Dersingham, Heacham, Ringstead and Snettisham quarry.

Ms Pugh is urging anyone who sees Susie not to shout, chase or approach her, as a poor upbringing on an Irish farm has left her afraid of humans, instead anyone with information should call 07894 160440.