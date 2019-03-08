Why was this convoy of Minis spotted roaming around Norfolk?

Norfolk Mini Owners Club celebrated its 60th anniversary by touring around Norfolk. Picture: NMOC Archant

A group passionate about one of Britain's most iconic cars celebrated its anniversary by cruising around Norfolk.

As part of its annual charity get-together, Norfolk Mini Owners Club (NMOC) gathered at Fakenham Racecourse before enjoying a tour of the county during a glorious August Bank Holiday weekend.

This year's fundraiser celebrated the group's 60th anniversary, a period during which thousands has been raised for various charities.

Saturday, August 24, saw the group drive from its Fakenham base to Dereham Windmill, where drivers were given a guided tour and made the most of a perfect anniversary photo opportunity.

The Mini owners clubbed together to make a donation to the windmill's upkeep, before heading off to Cromer for a taste of the seaside.

On Sunday, the group travelled in convoy to the Museum of the Broads in Stalham, where they enjoyed another tour and took a trip on the steam-powered boat, 'Falcon'.

A donation will be made to Norfolk-based charity Nelson's Journey, which supports children and young people who have experienced bereavement.