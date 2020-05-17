Search

Advanced search

Midwife working through pandemic gushes over ‘perfect’ beach proposal

PUBLISHED: 15:12 17 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:12 17 May 2020

On May 9, Molly Garnett, 24, was in the middle of walking her new puppy along the beach in Sea Palling when 27-year-old estate agent, Luke Bamber, got down on one knee and popped the question. Picture: Jim Barrett-Smith of Just Big Smiles

On May 9, Molly Garnett, 24, was in the middle of walking her new puppy along the beach in Sea Palling when 27-year-old estate agent, Luke Bamber, got down on one knee and popped the question. Picture: Jim Barrett-Smith of Just Big Smiles

Archant

A midwife working during the coronavirus crisis was “shocked” as her boyfriend proposed to her on a north Norfolk beach.

On May 9, Molly Garnett, 24, was in the middle of walking her new puppy along the beach in Sea Palling when 27-year-old estate agent, Luke Bamber, got down on one knee and popped the question. Picture: Jim Barrett-Smith of Just Big SmilesOn May 9, Molly Garnett, 24, was in the middle of walking her new puppy along the beach in Sea Palling when 27-year-old estate agent, Luke Bamber, got down on one knee and popped the question. Picture: Jim Barrett-Smith of Just Big Smiles

On May 9, Molly Garnett, 24, was in the middle of walking her new puppy along the beach at Sea Palling when 27-year-old estate agent, Luke Bamber, got down on one knee and popped the question.

“I was so shocked and wasn’t expecting it at all,” she said. “I am the luckiest girl in the world.”

The pair met in December 2016 at the LCR bar at University of East Anglia (UEA) while Miss Garnett was training to be a midwife.

Two years later the couple bought their first home together in Sprowston and now have a 16-week old puppy called Pukki.

On May 9, Molly Garnett, 24, was in the middle of walking her new puppy along the beach in Sea Palling when 27-year-old estate agent, Luke Bamber, got down on one knee and popped the question. Picture: Jim Barrett-Smith of Just Big SmilesOn May 9, Molly Garnett, 24, was in the middle of walking her new puppy along the beach in Sea Palling when 27-year-old estate agent, Luke Bamber, got down on one knee and popped the question. Picture: Jim Barrett-Smith of Just Big Smiles

Miss Garnett is now a midwife based at one of Norfolk’s three main hospitals and has been working throughout the coronavirus crisis while her now-fiancé, who works for Gilson Bailey, is on furlough.

She said: “I was really excited because it was the first time we were able to take the dog for a walk after his vaccinations.

You may also want to watch:

“Then Luke got on one knee, I was so shocked and couldn’t believe it.

On May 9, Molly Garnett, 24, was in the middle of walking her new puppy along the beach in Sea Palling when 27-year-old estate agent, Luke Bamber, got down on one knee and popped the question. Picture: Jim Barrett-Smith of Just Big SmilesOn May 9, Molly Garnett, 24, was in the middle of walking her new puppy along the beach in Sea Palling when 27-year-old estate agent, Luke Bamber, got down on one knee and popped the question. Picture: Jim Barrett-Smith of Just Big Smiles

“It was the last thing I was expecting, especially with everything going on at the moment.”

The proposal was captured by photographer Jim Barrett-Smith of Just Big Smiles who had been hiding in the sand dunes.

Miss Garnett said: “Luke said he planned to propose in April but struggled to get a ring when lockdown was implemented.

“The shop he went to was able to FaceTime him so he could choose a ring and was still able to propose.

On May 9, Molly Garnett, 24, was in the middle of walking her new puppy along the beach in Sea Palling when 27-year-old estate agent, Luke Bamber, got down on one knee and popped the question. Picture: Jim Barrett-Smith of Just Big SmilesOn May 9, Molly Garnett, 24, was in the middle of walking her new puppy along the beach in Sea Palling when 27-year-old estate agent, Luke Bamber, got down on one knee and popped the question. Picture: Jim Barrett-Smith of Just Big Smiles

“He came up with the idea to go to Sea Palling beach, I had never been before but it was one of his favourite beaches when he was younger.

“The proposal was perfect, I couldn’t have asked for anything better. He thought of everything.

“We spent the afternoon on FaceTime and Zoom telling our family and friends, they were all thrilled. We just can’t wait to celebrate with them in person.”

The couple plan to get married in September 2022 in a marquee at Miss Garnett’s family home in Surrey.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Lucky player scoops £30,000 postcode lottery prize

People's Postcode Lottery ambassador Jeff Brazier with a £30,000 cheque for the winner in Thetford. Picture: People's Postcode Lottery

Police break up bikers during patrol of Hunstanton seafront

PC Francine Heath, PC Glenn Barnes and Sgt Jennifer Hills on patrol in Hunstanton. Picture: Ian Burt

Relief after threatened mass gatherings at Norwich parks flop

Mass gatherings threatened at Eaton Park did not take place over the weekend. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

‘People are so confused’ - Calls for lockdown clarity with beaches ‘very quiet’

Lowestoft on Saturday, May 16. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

Lockdown watch: how is it going in Cromer, Sheringham and Wells?

Small groups of people enjoying the sunshine in Cromer along with a number of surfers in the sea. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Most Read

Building firm collapses owing £1.7m and is left with just £10,000 to pay people back

Bespoke Norfolk went into liquidation owing £1.7m. Image: Bespoke Norfolk

Tributes to former professor who died after contracting coronavirus while trying to stop its spread

Peter Sinclair. Picture: Jayne Ivimey

Family of missing Chelsie Dack informed by police after body found on beach

Missing 23-year-old Chelsie Dack. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Theft of 14 dogs and puppies leaves breeder ‘sick to the stomach’

Thieves had broken into the back of the kennels at JustDogz in Upwell to steal the pups. Picture: JustDogz

Police called to Norfolk tip after man blocks entrance

Police were called to an incident at the King's Lynn Recycling Centre in Saddlebow. Picture: Submitted

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Fish and chip shop forced to shut early due to hundreds of orders

Jason Fish, who owns and runs the Jason's Fish and Chips in Rackheath, has reopened during lockdown. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

Relief after threatened mass gatherings at Norwich parks flop

Mass gatherings threatened at Eaton Park did not take place over the weekend. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Lucky player scoops £30,000 postcode lottery prize

People's Postcode Lottery ambassador Jeff Brazier with a £30,000 cheque for the winner in Thetford. Picture: People's Postcode Lottery

Two people arrested after fight in Norwich

Two people were arrested following a fight in Copenhagen Way in Norwich. Picture: Google

Scratby ‘daredevil’s’ fundraising efforts continue despite lockdown

Betty Brown goes in a hot air balloon in Stroud that was specially adapted to take a wheelchair.
Drive 24