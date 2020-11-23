News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Lifestyle Business Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Wedding industry must have strong 2021 season, hotelier says

Author Picture Icon

Lauren Cope

Published: 12:33 PM November 23, 2020    Updated: 7:21 AM November 25, 2020
Norfolk Mead Hotel owners Anna Duttson and James Holliday, pictured with their AA Rosette Awards for

Norfolk Mead Hotel owners Anna Duttson and James Holliday, pictured with their AA Rosette Awards for culinary excellence. Picture: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

A Norfolk hotel owner says the wedding industry will need greater support to weather the uncertainty of the coming months.

Norfolk Mead Hotel. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Norfolk Mead Hotel. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

James Holliday, who runs The Norfolk Mead Hotel, in Coltishall, with Anna Duttson, said it had been a challenging period for those in the industry, and that some suppliers would be unlikely to survive another difficult period.

The hotel usually has in the region of 100 weddings a year, and has managed to move the vast majority booked in 2020 to 2021.

If restrictions allow, next year is likely to be one of their busiest yet, combining postponed weddings and those already booked in advance.

“The weddings side of it was very hard,” he said, “and we have been trying to give our couples confidence.

The Norfolk Mead Hotel is offering takeaway afternoon tea during lockdown. Picture: The Norfolk Mead

The Norfolk Mead Hotel is offering takeaway afternoon tea during lockdown. Picture: The Norfolk Mead - Credit: The Norfolk Mead

You may also want to watch:

“The wedding industry has been let down - you can have a funeral for 15 people but not a wedding. At one point you could have 1,000 people for a horse race but not 20 for a wedding.”

Up to spring, they have a series of micro-weddings in the diary, after launching a new package and offering specifically for much smaller celebrations.

Most Read

  1. 1 Welcome to our new website
  2. 2 Excitement mounts ahead of proposed return for Norwich City at Luton
  3. 3 Confirmed: Three households can form Christmas bubble to spend festive period together
  1. 4 Canaries legend Justin Fashanu could have street named after him
  2. 5 Cromer teenager supports local charities
  3. 6 Stoke City 2-3 Norwich City: Buendia red card, Krul injury but Canaries stay top of the Championship
  4. 7 MPs call for Norfolk to be in own coronavirus tier
  5. 8 Farke fears Krul out for weeks
  6. 9 Almost 200 Norfolk schools, colleges and nurseries hit by Covid cases
  7. 10 City defender Gibson hopes win over Stoke will silence the critics

But the government, he said, needed to give greater clarity for suppliers to prepare for future changes - the hotel has a handful of weddings in December, for example, which he said would be unlikely to be confirmed either way until days before.

“Another bad season would be huge for a lot of people,” he said.

With events and weddings cancelled, Mr Holliday said they were lucky to be able to focus on the hotel side of the business - which, after the first lockdown eased, boomed.

“We have had the busiest few months we’ve ever had,” he said, adding that they had topped 99pc occupancy in both August and September.

Many of their visitors were local, he said, with people wanting to get out and explore close by as restrictions remained in place for travel abroad.

They have also been offering takeaway afternoon tea, which can be ordered on their website and has proved particularly popular, with more than 3,000 sold during the first lockdown and hundreds on the Father’s Day weekend alone.

Mr Holliday said it had helped the hotel cover costs and had enabled them to stay connected with locals, which he said was important.

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Cake maker turns hobby into global business with celebrity fans

Louisa Baldwin

person

Video

Watch: Seal captured in tussle with huge pike in Norwich river

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon

Couple arrested after string of ‘dash and dine’ cases at pubs and...

Ruth Lawes

person

PE teacher banned after getting drunk and showing her breasts at school...

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus