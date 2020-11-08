Gallery

Remembrance Day with a difference marked by the few across Norfolk

Remembrance Sunday 08/011/20 a short memorial and wreath-laying service at City Hall at 8am. Socailly distanced and closed to the public due to lock down. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Archant

In a year like no other just a few gathered in Norwich, like in towns across Norfolk, remember the sacrifices of our war dead who gave their lives for generations of others.

A second national lockdown imposed following the coronavirus outbreak meant that Remembrance Sunday services - in the same year as the 75th anniversary as VE Day - had to be significantly scaled back.

The service at Norwich’s war memorial, outside City Hall, was recorded and later put online so others could pay their respects.

The poignant event, held at 8am on Sunday (November 8) was attended by just a handful of dignitaries, including General Lord Dannatt, the former head of the British Army and Norwich’s Lord Mayor Vaughan Thomas.

Reverend Canon Edward Carter, vicar of St Peter Mancroft Church, who led the short service, said: “We gather this morning at the centre of the city of Norwich to mark together Remembrance Sunday, the time when we reflect and remember those who gave so much in the service of peace.”

He added: “This year we do so in very uncertain times with a national lockdown in place because of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

He said it meant “only a few of us are able to gather physically” to remember and keep the memories of the fallen alive.

But a recording of the event was being uploaded to the city council’s YouTube page to allow others to watch and help “keep the silence to honour the dead”.

Wreaths were laid by dignitaries before the Last Post was played by a lone bugler.

Norwich Cathedral paid tribute to those who lost their lives in battle with a special pre-recorded online service led by the Dean of Norwich, the Very Revd Jane Hedges, with the address by the Bishop of Norwich, the Rt Revd Graham Usher.

In addition to the online worship, she was also joined by the Bishop for a short Remembrance Service which took place beside the Cathedral’s Field of Remembrance on Sunday morning, with a small congregation of invited guests.

The Dean said: “We remember with thanksgiving and sorrow those whose lives, in world wars and conflicts past and present, hav been given and taken away. We commemorate this year especially those whose courage and fortitude brought an end to the war in Europe and in the Far East 75 years ago.”

The Field of Remembrance, which is located outside the cathedral’s hostry entrance, will remain in place throughout Remembrance tide and, in return for a donation, people can dedicate a cross to a lost loved one.

Elsewhere in Norfolk, a number of the councils altered events in order to avoid public gatherings.

There were no council-organised events in South Norfolk or Broadland although the chairmen of both local authorities laid wreaths in their respective wards, while in North Norfolk there was also no public event, but parking was made free across the district to allow the public to pay their respects should they wish.

In Great Yarmouth a small group of dignitaries did mark the occasion although there was no big public event at the Cenotaph in St George’s Park.

Instead people were urged to observe a two-minute silence at home and put a poppy in their window.

At King’s Lynn the service at Tower Gardens was limited to just six civic representatives and time slots for 18 individuals who will be laying wreaths on behalf of their community organisations.

The service was streamed live on the borough council’s Facebook page and was available afterwards on You Tube.

While in Beccles there was no parade or service of remembrance either, but a wreath laying ceremony was held at the town’s war memorial.

At Old Buckenham Airfield, a former home to the RAF until 1960, a service of remembrance and two-minute silence were held by the War Memorial.

The figures of soldiers at the entrance and exit of Queen's Hill estate in Costessey to mark Remembrance Sunday. Picture: Gary Blundell The figures of soldiers at the entrance and exit of Queen's Hill estate in Costessey to mark Remembrance Sunday. Picture: Gary Blundell

There were limited numbers of people at the event, including essential airfield staff.

Wreaths were laid at the war memorial, which is dedicated to the 392 USAAF servicemen who died while serving in the 453rd Bombardment Group for whom Old Buckenham was built.

They were placed by airfield owner Geoffrey Lynch, James Clarey, curator of the 453rd Bombardment Group Museum, on behalf of the 453rd Memorial Association.

The USA was represented in the service by Tracey Hamilton-Wilkins from New York.

East Suffolk councillor Keith Robinson lays a wreath at the unofficial remembrance event at Lowestoft war memorial on the morning of Sunday, November 8. Pictures: Mick Howes East Suffolk councillor Keith Robinson lays a wreath at the unofficial remembrance event at Lowestoft war memorial on the morning of Sunday, November 8. Pictures: Mick Howes

Outside the entrance and exit to the Queen’s Hill estate in Costessey two figures of soldiers wearing a red poppy were put up to mark Remembrance Sunday.

Standards bearers, cadets and veterans at the unofficial remembrance event at Lowestoft war memorial on the morning of Sunday, November 8. Pictures: Mick Howes Standards bearers, cadets and veterans at the unofficial remembrance event at Lowestoft war memorial on the morning of Sunday, November 8. Pictures: Mick Howes

Waveney MP Peter Aldous lays a wreath at the unofficial remembrance event at Lowestoft war memorial on the morning of Sunday, November 8. Pictures: Mick Howes Waveney MP Peter Aldous lays a wreath at the unofficial remembrance event at Lowestoft war memorial on the morning of Sunday, November 8. Pictures: Mick Howes

Sue Day attended the unofficial remembrance event at Lowestoft war memorial on the morning of Sunday, November 8 with her horses Prince Albert and Bilbo Baggins. Pictures: Mick Howes Sue Day attended the unofficial remembrance event at Lowestoft war memorial on the morning of Sunday, November 8 with her horses Prince Albert and Bilbo Baggins. Pictures: Mick Howes

Tributes paid at the unofficial remembrance event at Lowestoft war memorial on the morning of Sunday, November 8. Pictures: Mick Howes Tributes paid at the unofficial remembrance event at Lowestoft war memorial on the morning of Sunday, November 8. Pictures: Mick Howes

Jeremy Lightowler playing the Last Post at the Remembrance Sunday service at St Remigius Church, Hethersett, in November 2020. Picture: Peter Steward Jeremy Lightowler playing the Last Post at the Remembrance Sunday service at St Remigius Church, Hethersett, in November 2020. Picture: Peter Steward