A Norfolk manifesto for the new Prime Minister - whether it be Truss or Sunak

In a trip to Norfolk last week, MP Liz Truss pledged that her appointment as Prime Minister would be good for the county she currently serves. However, there are others who are concerned the job is so big that the opposite could be true should the South-West Norfolk MP get the vote ahead of rival Rishi Sunak. Whoever wins, there are a series of urgent measures and actions needed in key areas in the county. Here, we outline 10 things for the new tenant of 10 Downing Street to get on top of.





Replace the QEH and help to resolve long-term problems crippling our ambulance service and hospitals

The state of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital is a disgrace, held up by more than 1500 props and structural problems growing ever worse. With demand on the NHS growing we can't afford to lose this vital facility, therefore it must be replaced and the new Prime Minister must make this decision one of their earliest priorities. But the work can't stop there. Our ambulance service is creaking at the seams, partly due to its own internal issues, but also partly because of the growing pressure on all of our hospitals. This has led to lengthy delays in treatment and bed-blocking. The NHS as a whole needs attention to try and tackle some of these issues.

Props holding up the ceiling at the QEH, where staff members noticed concerning movement - Credit: Supplied

A47 dualling

With funds tight, the decision to build new roads can be an increasingly contentious one, with many claiming what cash there is would be better spent elsewhere. There are also concerns new roads are just a way to build new homes and that this could negatively impact all that is special about a county like Norfolk. However, we believe full dualling of the A47 makes economic sense because it would make the county a much more attractive place to live and invest, thus delivering much more in long-term benefit than it would cost.

Brandon Lewis, Yarmouth MP, at a reception to discuss the A47 - Credit: Archant

Mental Health Trust inquiry

For too long the Norfolk and Suffolk Mental Health Trust has been failing the people it serves. Successive management have failed to turn it around, leading to preventable deaths and a devoted workforce that feels overworked and under-appreciated. This can't go on and we agree with those who argue there needs to be a full and independent review into the best way forward for mental health care in this region.

Campaign to Save Mental Health Services demonstrating at Hellesdon Hospital. Sheila Preston who lost her son Leo Jacobs. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Fairer Funding for Schools, especially to help those in deprived areas

As part of its levelling up agenda, the government has previously pledged millions to help schools and academies where attainment is lowest, which is traditionally the poorest areas of the community. Norfolk was chosen as one of 55 areas to pilot a new Education Investment Area (EIA) scheme to tackle this issue. The county has traditionally lost out to bigger areas when it comes to school funding, this must continue to be addressed.

Fight for more sustainable cash for our councils so crucial services can be provided

Norfolk County Council is facing millions of pounds worth of cuts. This has been the picture for many years and eventually something has to give. Key services are being scrapped, whilst at the same time people are expected to pay more for the service they receive through increased council tax bills. There's no easy fix but something needs to happen to ensure our local councils remain able to provide their vital services.

Solve the social care crisis to improve care for our vulnerable and older people

Very much linked to the cash problems at county councils, our social care system is in a state of disarray, with care homes closing as they are no longer financially viable and staff quitting in their droves. The policy of allowing people to remain in their homes for as long as possible is all well and good, but if there aren't the staff to go and visit them, they remain lonely and at risk. All of this impacts other key health services, for instance hospitals become clogged up when there are no care homes to move healthy patients onto. Solutions are urgently needed.

Coastal erosion between Hemsby and Winterton - Credit: Archant

More funding to protect our erosion-threatened coastline

Several Norfolk communities are now literally teetering on the brink of collapse. Expert estimations predict that large chunks of our coastline could have fallen into the sea by as early as 2050, with whole villages potentially lost. Despite this there appears to be no strategic plan as to how Norfolk and its communities deal with this. Is more protection of the coast needed - or should the strategy be one of managed retreat. Work is needed to provide some answers to those living in fear.

An end to poor mobile phone coverage and better broadband to boost rural connectivity and business

It's staggering to think that this is still a problem, but for many of Norfolk's villages and even towns poor broadband and mobile phone coverage remains a reality. It's holding these communities back and holding the businesses that work out of them back. It needs to be tackled once and for all.

More affordable housing to be built while protecting Norfolk and Waveney's character

Thousands of people, in particular the young, are struggling to get a foot on the housing market. Measures have been passed previously to insist housebuilders hit targets around the scale of affordable homes needed in a new development, but too often these are ignored or circumnavigates somehow. It's time to get tough so everyone has a chance to own their own home.

The EDP's Your Money Matters appeal logo - Credit: Archant

A pledge to revisit measures to tackle growing inequalities caused by the cost of living crisis

Under Boris Johnson the government was rightly criticised for failing to seriously tackle the cost of living crisis. Fuel bills, utility bills and shopping bills continue to rise, allowing the fat cats to get fatter, whilst families struggle to pay for it all. The crisis is growing and threatens to have serious repercussions unless the new Prime Minister and their team gets on top of it.

