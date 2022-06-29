He's not a sailor but he's crewing in a round the world yacht race

Norfolk man Vince Pearson is currently racing across the Atlantic in the Clipper Round the World Race, but what’s it like being the one left behind? We ask his wife Lynda Baxter.

Vince Pearson had barely been on a boat, let alone a racing yacht, when he left to join the final two legs of the Clipper Round the World Race.

Communication is minimal, so his wife Lynda Baxter, an artist, has just had to assume that no news is good news.

She is back in Norfolk after seven weeks in Australia and we spoke to her shortly before he was due to head across the Atlantic.

Racing can be rather exciting in the Clipper Round The World Yacht Race - Credit: www.clipperroundtheworld.com



She writes:

“The conversation went something like this: “How are you liking Australia?” “Oh I love it” “What have you been doing whilst here?” “Oh, I’m an artist. I’ve been drawing and painting. And I’m training for a triathlon” “interesting …blah, blah, blah…”

Followed by: “Is Vince here with you?” “No, he’s currently on a leg of the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race, he’s actually chugging through the Panama Canal having sailed down the West coast of America from Seattle. He’s heading for London on July 30, via Bermuda, New York City, and Derry.” “Oh wow. That’s fantastic. He’s a sailor then?”

“No, he can’t sail. Clipper is crewed by a mix of competent amateur sailors and people who’ve never sailed. He can’t sail.”

Lynda Baxter's husband wasn't a sailor, but he is now - Credit: Lynda Baxter



At which point I stop myself, because he’s been race-sailing on Clipper yacht ImagineYourKorea since the middle of May, pretty much non-stop. So he CAN sail. Or I hope he can. There are currently 14 crew on board, supporting the two professionals, a skipper and AQP (additional qualified person). Some of the crew are circumnavigators, some are undertaking one or more legs. Vince is taking on the final two legs, culminating in a homecoming into Royal Docks, London at the end of next month.

The next question is: “How’s he getting on?”

Crews have faced all conditions, from huge waves to burning sunshine - Credit: www.clipperroundtheworld.com



“That’s a difficult question to answer,” I say. The reason being this: communication is limited to third party blogs and updates from the Clipper website with the (very) occasional direct phone call from Vince when they are on or near land. We’ve had a couple of short conversations, topics include poor personal hygiene, sleep deprivation, being over-hot and over-cold, food (of course…he’s a caterer), incidents like the hob catching fire, someone being hit in the face in the dark at the helm by a flying fish, the bilge filling up with water (undetermined source), and entertainment on board.

Conditions on the Clipper yachts are cramped - Credit: www.clipperroundtheworld.com



Vince is an unresolved game show host. He always has a quiz up his sleeve: how many of this that or the other, what is the capital city of, insert one of many obscure countries, now translated in to what is the average age of the crew, how many pieces of fresh fruit are there currently in store down below, how far behind the boat in front are we?

I think we will have to wait until Vince really hits dry land at London to hear the full story, or probably stories in multiple.

Vince Pearson on ImagineYourKorea arrives in New York on June 24, 2022, ready for the next leg across the Atlantic. Photo by Mike Lawrence for Clipper Round the World - Credit: Mike Lawrence for Clipper Round the World



ImagineYourKorea is currently laying towards the back of the field as they head towards Bermuda. Wind has been fickle. We’ve been able to track the progress of all the Clipper yachts in real-time on the Clipper website clipperroundtheworld.com. So there is a sense of being in touch with the Race, at the least holistically.

The next question I’m asked, sometimes with a slightly sorrowful look and a crook of the head, is: “How are you getting along without him?”

Some history: I went away to boarding school, actually Wymondham College, at ten years of age, minimal contact with our parents by letter only, with one exeat home per half term. Away to university at 18 where I joined the Army. Followed by Royal Military Academy Sandhurst and a further three years Army service as an officer. Subsequently my life and career has always necessitated time away from home and loved ones. So, I’m used to either being the one away or the one left at home. As is Vince. Separation isn’t an issue for us, we’re happy for the other to be both present and not present as we carry each other wherever we are, whatever we’re doing.

I feel that coming through my artistic output: I’m currently working on a collection based on a seaside theme. A coincidence? No! I find myself putting a small flotilla of boats just on the horizon, way way way into the distance. Not tricky to work out the psychology there. Rifling through Vince’s box of cycling stuff looking for sunglasses for my recent triathlon I came across the glasses, and his cycling gloves. I wore the glasses and gloves for the event, channeling his energy to help me up the hills. So in separation, we find ways of connecting.

Norfolk's Vince Pearson and the rest of the Imagine your Korea crew arrive in New York City on June 24, 2022. - Credit: Mike Lawrence for Clipper Round the World/www.clipperroundtheworld.com



Vince is raising funds for two Norfolk charities supporting mental health and young people. Being in robust mental health is important to us all, especially so when faced with adversities. Keeping a strong and balanced state of mind, being able to navigate through life’s choppy waters isn’t always easy. Vince’s Clipper Round the World Race Challenge will test all the crew on board. We wish them happy sailing and look forward to that homecoming on July 30."

Vince Pearson on ImagineYourKorea arrives in New York on June 24, 2022, ready for the next leg across the Atlantic. Photo by Mike Lawrence for Clipper Round the World - Credit: Mike Lawrence for Clipper Round the World

Vince Pearson is taking part in the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race to raise money for mental health via the Norfolk Community Foundation and for the hospitality industry charity Springboard. During the challenge, he's faced huge waves, endless days without a spot of land in sight, strong winds and sometimes no wind, biting cold, odd currents, driving rain and burning sunshine. He's been aiming to update a blog while away - depending on his sealegs. Support his fundraising and find out more at https://justgiving.com/campaign/Sail4Recovery

