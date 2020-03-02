Man tries to find ex-girlfriend to leave her his life savings
PUBLISHED: 16:20 02 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:05 02 March 2020
SCOTT BAXTER / ABERDEEN JOURNALS
A lovelorn Norfolk man is desperately trying to trace an ex-girlfriend he last saw in 1973 - so he can leave her his life savings.
Sid Johnson, 73, a former deep sea diver from Brooke, has arthritis and asbestosis and says his days are numbered.
He wants Lilias Morgan to have his five-figure savings, has hired private detectives to find her, and has been knocking on doors in her home city of Aberdeen.
He first met Mrs Morgan - maiden name Knox - in the late 60s when she was on holiday in Norfolk.
They hit it off and stayed in touch via letter and also went on trips together in England.
The long-distance relationship eventually ended, however, and she went on to marry a man called David Morgan.
He says all three remained friends and would visit him in Norfolk.
Mr Johnson says he wants to track them down before it's too late.
"I've got money in my bank that I don't want to donate to the cats' home. I'd rather it gets donated to someone else," he said.
He says Mrs Morgan used to live in the Summerhill and Ferryhill areas of Aberdeen.
Mr Johnson has even hired private detectives to track down Mrs Morgan, without success.
He added: "My sole purpose is that my days are numbered. I live on my own in Norfolk but I want to find this little lass and David, her husband.
"Lilias used to come down and stay with me at my parents' house and we went on trips to Cambridge and the likes.
"What I would like, if they are still alive, is to meet them again but the problem is I have not contacted them since the early 70s and I want to put that right.
"I don't know how to find them, but to start with I have come up to Aberdeen to see if I can trace them.
"When she got married, there was no animosity between any of us but the last address I have for her was in Marine Place in Ferryhill.
"This is my holy grail. I've got to try to find her. I've hired two private investigators who could not find anything. Even trying to find her family would be great - although they would probably not know who I am."
Mr Johnson flew up to Aberdeen from Norwich in an attempt to track the family down and even went door-to-door in Marine Place to find out if any of the current residents had any leads.
Unfortunately, he could not find any trace of Mrs Morgan and he says he has now hit "an emotional brick wall".
He said: "It's the start of a long journey for me that hopefully leads to me finding them, but who knows.
"I would come back up to Aberdeen at the drop of a hat if they got in contact."
*Are you Mrs Morgan or do you know her? Email ruth.lawes@archant.co.uk or ring 01603 772326,