Man found safe and well

Man found safe and well by Norfolk Police Picture: Archant

Police concerned for the welfare of a man from Norwich can confirm he has been found safe and well on the North Norfolk coast.

Officers had appealed for information earlier this evening regarding the man's car, a black five-door Vauxhall Astra, which he used to travel from Norwich to North Norfolk earlier today.

The man was found in Cromer shortly after 9pm this evening, Saturday, June 1.