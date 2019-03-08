Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Inquest to resume into death of man found on fire

PUBLISHED: 16:36 16 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:36 16 August 2019

Edward Hinds, who was homeless, was found on fire near a YMCA hostel in Peterborough at about 8.20am on November 8 last year. Photo: Google

Edward Hinds, who was homeless, was found on fire near a YMCA hostel in Peterborough at about 8.20am on November 8 last year. Photo: Google

Archant

The full inquest into the death of a Norfolk man who suffered burns to 85pc of his body is due to resume on Monday (August 19).

Edward Hinds, who was homeless, was found on fire near a YMCA hostel in Peterborough at about 8.20am on November 8 last year.

He was initially taken to Peterborough City Hospital by ambulance, but was later airlifted to a specialist burns unit in Chelmsford.

You may also want to watch:

The 22-year-old, of no fixed address, died a day later at Broomfield Hospital.

At the opening of his inquest at Huntingdon Coroners' Court last year, his medical cause of death was given as multiple organ failure as a result of "flame burns" to 85pc of his body and smoke inhalation.

Cambridgeshire police said Mr Hinds was from the Norfolk area.

Mr Hinds's full inquest is due to take place at Huntingdon Coroners' Court at 10am.

Most Read

‘He lived and breathed the club’ - Tributes to Norwich City fan killed in NDR crash

Norwich City fan David Powell was killed in a crash on the Norwich Northern Distributor Road (Picture: Archant Library)

Crash on A47 causes delays

Emergency services have been called to a crash on the A47. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Mother’s anguish after son, 23, found hanged

Callum Speck, 23, died in hospital after being found at his home in Norwich. Picture: Speck family

Owners told to remove swimming pool and demolish building at north Norfolk home

NNDC has served an enforcement notice on a property in Holt Road, Cley. This picture does not show the property. Picture: Google Maps

Driver’s anger at confusion over ‘free’ car park after £100 fine

The car park on Bridge Road. Photo: Matthew Nixon

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

School announces closure three weeks before start of new term

Hethersett Old Hall School will not be reopening in September. Picture: Dave Guttridge

Owners told to remove swimming pool and demolish building at north Norfolk home

NNDC has served an enforcement notice on a property in Holt Road, Cley. This picture does not show the property. Picture: Google Maps

Man in his 40s killed in NDR crash

A person has died in a crash on the Norwich Northern Distributor Road (NDR) between the A140 and the B1150. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Rat ‘ran from food area’ towards customers in McDonald’s

A rat was found at McDonald's in Pakefield. File photo of rat. Picture Google/Getty.

15 famous people who live in Norfolk

Celebs In Norfolk Photo: PA IMAGES

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norfolk coastal spot named as one of Attenborough’s favourite places to visit in the world

Sir David Attenborough (C) David Parry/PA Wire

Driver’s anger at confusion over ‘free’ car park after £100 fine

The car park on Bridge Road. Photo: Matthew Nixon

TEAM NEWS: Hernandez set for long term layoff after freak knee injury in fall at home

Norwich City wide player Onel Hernandez has suffered a knee injury Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City v Newcastle United - Press Conference RECAP

Norwich City defender Timm Klose missed the opening game at Liverpool with a hip problem Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Teenage hacker who targeted ‘high profile’ Instagram accounts ordered to hand over £400,000

Elliott Gunton was given 20 months in prison for computer hacking offences. Picture: Getty Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists