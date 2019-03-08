Inquest to resume into death of man found on fire

Edward Hinds, who was homeless, was found on fire near a YMCA hostel in Peterborough at about 8.20am on November 8 last year. Photo: Google Archant

The full inquest into the death of a Norfolk man who suffered burns to 85pc of his body is due to resume on Monday (August 19).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Edward Hinds, who was homeless, was found on fire near a YMCA hostel in Peterborough at about 8.20am on November 8 last year.

He was initially taken to Peterborough City Hospital by ambulance, but was later airlifted to a specialist burns unit in Chelmsford.

You may also want to watch:

The 22-year-old, of no fixed address, died a day later at Broomfield Hospital.

At the opening of his inquest at Huntingdon Coroners' Court last year, his medical cause of death was given as multiple organ failure as a result of "flame burns" to 85pc of his body and smoke inhalation.

Cambridgeshire police said Mr Hinds was from the Norfolk area.

Mr Hinds's full inquest is due to take place at Huntingdon Coroners' Court at 10am.