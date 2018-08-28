Search

Man found on fire outside homeless hostel

PUBLISHED: 18:03 08 November 2018 | UPDATED: 21:14 08 November 2018

Archant

A Norfolk man is in a critical condition after being found on fire outside a homeless hostel.

Cambridgeshire Police said the man, who is in his 20s, was discovered outside a YMCA hostel in Peterborough this morning (Thursday, November 8).

The force said the circumstances “are not fully known at this time”, but that officers do not believe anyone else was involved.

Officers were called to reports of a man on fire outside the YMCA in Wellington Street, Eastgate, at 8.20am.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesman said: “The circumstances are not fully known at this time.

“The man has suffered severe injuries and was initially taken to Peterborough City Hospital by ambulance, but has since been airlifted to a specialist burns unit in Chelmsford.

“He is in a critical condition.”

