From Trash Tribe to TikTok famous: Meet the Norfolk man who has millions of likes

A man from Attleborough has turned his career in keeping the planet clean into a TikTok success.

Daniel Reynolds, 26, is the founder of Pure Clean Earth and member of Trash Tribe which is dedicated to reducing plastic pollution worldwide.

He now has more than 340,000 followers and 2.5 million likes on the short-form video app.

“Two of my friends had been telling me that I should join TikTok and that it was the perfect app for me,” said Mr Reynolds, who is currently living in the Philippines. “I saw a few videos and had no interest whatsoever, mainly due to being so active on so many other platforms.

“Eventually I gave in and decided to give it a go, just for fun. After a few videos I was hooked. I found it so much fun.

“Having spent years creating content on other apps, TikTok for me has been one of the first where I feel truly myself. It has lots of challenges, trends and opportunities to connect with other creators, and is great for all ages, yes mums and dads too.”

What started with videos of Mr Reynolds sharing silly videos of himself fooling around, he said has now it developed into an “opportunity to reach more people and share my passions, learnings and personal and professional journey in life”.

“I focus my content around travel, positivity, humour and environmental awareness. I tend to see the trending topics and adapt them to my niches,” he said.

Mr Reynolds has created videos which include him dancing in front of random people in an airport, talking to animals, or jumping off a cliff into a blue lagoon somewhere in the world.

“At first, I was surprised [at his TikTok fame] but after speaking with my TikTok community, they tell me that they love my positivity and how I am always being myself without worrying what other people think,” he said. “I also post a lot of videos in unusual circumstances or unique locations and people love to see something different pop up on their screens.”

With Mr Reynolds success on the platform he is now getting requests to work with different brands.

“I see a huge opportunity to make creating content a full-time job but I don’t want to lose that same feeling I had when I first joined,” he added. “I will definitely use my platform to inspire people to travel and take care of the planet, people and animals.”

You can see Mr Reynolds’s TikTok’s on his account: @iamdanreynolds.