Norfolk man dies in three-vehicle crash in Cambridgeshire

A Norfolk man has died in a crash in Cambridgeshire. - Credit: Google Maps

A man from Norfolk has died in a three-vehicle crash on the A142 in Cambridgeshire.

The crash happened on Mepal Road in Sutton at 4pm on Friday, August 19, and involved a Ford Transit, an Audi A5 and a Peugeot 3008.

Noel Crawford, 53, from Outwell Road in Emneth, who was driving the Peugeot, died at the scene.

The driver of the Audi, a man in his 60s from Ely, was uninjured and the driver of the van, a man in his 20s from Ipswich, was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge with serious injuries.

Police are appealing for information or dashcam footage of the moments leading up to the crash.

Anyone with information should get in touch either online or via 101 quoting incident 358 of 19 August.