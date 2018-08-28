Norfolk man dies in crash on A10

A Norfolk man who died after a crash on the A10 in Cambridgeshire has been named.

John Slater, 55 of Whiteplot Road, Methwold Hythe, near Thetford, was driving his BMW 320 between Littleport and Ely on November 5 when he was involved in a collision with a silver Volkswagen Passat.

Mr Slater died at the scene following the accident at 6.48am.

The man driving the Passat, who is in his 30s and from the Ely area, was airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or saw either vehicle involved just prior, should contact Sergeant Mark Dollard on 101 quoting incident 66 of 5 November.