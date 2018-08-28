Search

Norfolk man celebrates turning 70 alongside Prince Charles

PUBLISHED: 12:35 21 November 2018 | UPDATED: 13:11 21 November 2018

Philip Edge and his wife Jane at the party where they met Prince Charles on his 70th birthday. Picture: Philip Edge

Archant

One of Norfolk’s most dedicated public servants celebrated his 70th birthday alongside the heir to the throne after being chosen as a guest of Prince Charles at afternoon tea.

The Prince of Wales attends a tea party held at Spencer House in London to celebrate 70 inspirational people marking their 70th birthday this year. Picture: Darren Fletcher/The SunThe Prince of Wales attends a tea party held at Spencer House in London to celebrate 70 inspirational people marking their 70th birthday this year. Picture: Darren Fletcher/The Sun

Philip Edge was picked out of hundreds of nominees to celebrate turning 70 with Prince Charles on the same day as the Prince’s birthday, Wednesday November 14.

Mr Edge has served as the chairman of Harling Parish Council for more than 25 years and has sat on the council for more than 30, and was nominated by town clerk Kate Filby.

He and his wife Jane met both the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall at Spencer House in London, an experience Mr Edge described as “wonderful” and a moment he would “never forget”.

He said: “It was an absolutely wonderful experience. It was wonderful to meet and speak to Prince Charles and to be able to shake the hand of the future King.

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall arrive for a tea party at Spencer House in London to celebrate 70 inspirational people marking their 70th birthday this year. Picture: PA/Steve ParsonsThe Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall arrive for a tea party at Spencer House in London to celebrate 70 inspirational people marking their 70th birthday this year. Picture: PA/Steve Parsons

“It was very time limited because he had 70 people to meet. I had a longer chat with the Duchess of Cornwall than Prince Charles as she was mingling rather than meeting people.

“I had a nice chat with her and spoke about what Charles had achieved in his time as heir to the throne. It really was something special.”

He added: “It was quite overwhelming because I think there were hundreds upon hundreds around the country and to be chosen was the icing on the cake.

“It is something special to be noted that I do do those things and I do sweep up the rubbish and take up the leaves and weeds and paint the inside of the village hall.

“It was nice for that to be acknowledged and it was just something special and something you never forget.”

Kate Filby, who nominated Mr Edge, said: “I saw something in a national newspaper that was running a competition for 70 people who were celebrating their 70th birthday this year who deserved to be recognised for their service in the community.

“Straight away I thought of Philip.

“He is a wonderful asset to the community. He is still working as a butcher and is still carrying out his duties as chairman and on committees.”

