Norfolk man, 23, died after car crash, inquest hears
PUBLISHED: 05:09 20 December 2018 | UPDATED: 05:09 20 December 2018
A 23-year-old Norfolk man died after a car crash in the south of the county, an inquest has heard.
The inquest opened on Tuesday (December 18) at Norfolk Coroners Court into the death of Harold Mason, from Manor Barn, Norwich Road, Chedgrave.
Senior Coroner from Norfolk, Jacqueline Lake, said that Mr Mason died on December 9 this year on the Norwich Road at Hedenham.
The medical cause of death was multiple injuries due to a road traffic collision, Ms Lake said.
The inquest into his death was adjourned until April 25 next year.
At the time of the crash, emergency services were called to the B1332 at Hedenham.
A silver Mercedes, which had been travelling toward Norwich, had crashed into a tree.
Firefighters from Carrow in Norwich had gone to the scene and used rescue equipment, but the driver was pronounced dead.
