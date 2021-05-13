Norfolk lorry drivers clocked for nearly 200 traffic offences in three days

Published: 4:25 PM May 13, 2021

HGV lorries were targeted in the three day campaign - Credit: PA Archive/Press Association Images

A police crackdown on lorry driver traffic crime in Norfolk saw nearly 200 offences recorded in a mere three days.

Officers working as part of Norfolk Constabulary's Operation Tramline stopped 125 vehicles between May 4 and May 6 - including 43 heavy goods vehicles (HGV) and 63 large goods vehicles.

Police were provided with a HGV tractor unit by Highways England, which allowed them to patrol Norfolk's road network in a focus on lorry-related traffic misdemeanours.

Police said the HGV tractor unit gave an ideal vantage point for officers to look into cabs of other lorry drivers or look down at cars or vans.

It helped flag up 191 traffic offence reports (TORs) - with some lorry drivers committing more than one offence.

The offences recorded were as follows:

36 for not wearing a seatbelt

72 for construction and use

14 for using a mobile phone

36 for an insecure load

12 weight offences

Four for no insurance or no licence

10 for number plate offences

Two for driving without due care and attention

Five for excess speed

Police are unable to look into lorry cabs from their standard police cars - which is where the tractor comes in - Credit: Contributed

Inspector Simon Jones in the joint roads and armed policing team said: "The use of this HGV tractor unit over the three days has given us an ideal vantage point to spot a number of offences.

"These results show that enforcement days like these are thoroughly needed.

"We will use any tools available to us to monitor and where necessary prosecute all manner of traffic offences and these operations will occur again and again.

"Our teams have stopped 125 vehicles and reported drivers for over 190 offences, with 2 vehicles being seized.

"Whilst it is pleasing to see so many vehicles being stopped and checked, it is equally disappointing to see so many offences committed over a relatively short period of time.”

Highways England incident prevention project manager Anthony Thorpe echoed the inspector, saying: "The HGV cab project provides an ideal viewing platform for police officers to identify dangerous driving behaviour that can be difficult to spot from standard police patrol vehicles – for example texting while driving.

"We will continue to use the HGV cab to tackle deaths and serious injuries and to encourage people to improve how they drive.”