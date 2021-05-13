Norfolk lorry drivers clocked for nearly 200 traffic offences in three days
- Credit: PA Archive/Press Association Images
A police crackdown on lorry driver traffic crime in Norfolk saw nearly 200 offences recorded in a mere three days.
Officers working as part of Norfolk Constabulary's Operation Tramline stopped 125 vehicles between May 4 and May 6 - including 43 heavy goods vehicles (HGV) and 63 large goods vehicles.
Police were provided with a HGV tractor unit by Highways England, which allowed them to patrol Norfolk's road network in a focus on lorry-related traffic misdemeanours.
Police said the HGV tractor unit gave an ideal vantage point for officers to look into cabs of other lorry drivers or look down at cars or vans.
It helped flag up 191 traffic offence reports (TORs) - with some lorry drivers committing more than one offence.
You may also want to watch:
The offences recorded were as follows:
36 for not wearing a seatbelt
72 for construction and use
14 for using a mobile phone
36 for an insecure load
12 weight offences
Four for no insurance or no licence
10 for number plate offences
Two for driving without due care and attention
Five for excess speed
Most Read
- 1 Norfolk campsite voted third best in UK
- 2 Tax inspectors probe 240 furlough fraud cases in Norfolk and Suffolk
- 3 Man charged after cannabis factory and 300 plants found above pizza takeaway
- 4 Road cleared after three-vehicle collision on A47
- 5 Man jailed for 24 years for raping and sexually assaulting two girls
- 6 Early hours arrests as part of 'ongoing police investigation'
- 7 £5m roadworks on A47 cause delays - and months more to come
- 8 Missing man found by off-duty police officer
- 9 9 pubs and restaurants which have had lockdown makeovers
- 10 Pub boss struggling to recruit ahead of lockdown lifting
Inspector Simon Jones in the joint roads and armed policing team said: "The use of this HGV tractor unit over the three days has given us an ideal vantage point to spot a number of offences.
"These results show that enforcement days like these are thoroughly needed.
"We will use any tools available to us to monitor and where necessary prosecute all manner of traffic offences and these operations will occur again and again.
"Our teams have stopped 125 vehicles and reported drivers for over 190 offences, with 2 vehicles being seized.
"Whilst it is pleasing to see so many vehicles being stopped and checked, it is equally disappointing to see so many offences committed over a relatively short period of time.”
Highways England incident prevention project manager Anthony Thorpe echoed the inspector, saying: "The HGV cab project provides an ideal viewing platform for police officers to identify dangerous driving behaviour that can be difficult to spot from standard police patrol vehicles – for example texting while driving.
"We will continue to use the HGV cab to tackle deaths and serious injuries and to encourage people to improve how they drive.”