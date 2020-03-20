Two more leading figures back Here to Help campaign

Philippa Dannatt, the Lord Lieutenant for Norfolk, who is backing the Here to Help campaign. Picture: Denise Bradley Archant

Two more leading Norfolk figures have added their voice to support the Eastern Daily Press’ Here to Help campaign, aiming to highlight the amazing things that people are doing to help others in the face of the coronavirus crisis.

A number of high-profile Norfolk figures have backed our Here to Help campaign. Top from left, Liz Truss MP, Chloe Smith MP and Jerome Mayhew MP. Middle from left, James Wild MP, the Rt Rev Graham Usher, Bishop of Norwich and Norfolk Police chief constable Simon Bailey. Bottom from left, Brandon Lewis MP, Clive Lewis MP and George Freeman MP. Picture: Archant A number of high-profile Norfolk figures have backed our Here to Help campaign. Top from left, Liz Truss MP, Chloe Smith MP and Jerome Mayhew MP. Middle from left, James Wild MP, the Rt Rev Graham Usher, Bishop of Norwich and Norfolk Police chief constable Simon Bailey. Bottom from left, Brandon Lewis MP, Clive Lewis MP and George Freeman MP. Picture: Archant

More than a dozen high-profile figures have already backed the campaign organised in partnership with Norfolk County Council, that aims to promote good deeds and inspire more to get involved, in order to create an army of helpers.

• The Lady Dannatt MBE, HM Lord-Lieutenant of Norfolk, who represents the Queen in the county, said: “There are a lot of people who will fall between the cracks and I think that is a very real concern. There were people falling between the cracks before coronavirus started and that will only now be exacerbated.

“So I think it is an absolutely brilliant idea and totally support it. There is a deep well of community spirit that this will draw upon.”

Norfolk Police and Crime Commisssioner Lorne Green. Picture: Antony Kelly Norfolk Police and Crime Commisssioner Lorne Green. Picture: Antony Kelly

• Norfolk police and crime commissioner Lorne Green said: “We are living in unsettling and unprecedented times, times which see uncertainty and worry spread throughout our communities. So, at times like these it is more important than ever to stand together and to offer all the help and support we can to those in most need.

“Norfolk has a wonderful community spirit and I am confident such spirit will help carry us all through the tough days, weeks and months ahead. However, we must look out for each other, small actions can make a huge difference whether it is offering to do some shopping for a neighbour in need or being at the end of the line for someone needing a kind or reassuring word. I am heartened to hear so many have already stepped up to the mark and offered help.”

All across the county, people, businesses and communities have already come up with ways to help people whose lives are going to be most affected by the virus and measures put in place by the government in response to it.

A selection of people who are doing good deeds for others amid worries over the spread of coronavirus. Picture: Archant A selection of people who are doing good deeds for others amid worries over the spread of coronavirus. Picture: Archant

Please remember, it is your home and you do not have to agree to anything a visitor may ask. Only accept help from someone you know and trust.

