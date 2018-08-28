Search

‘Norfolk Loo Lady’ looks back on an amazing year for accessible toilets

PUBLISHED: 14:34 05 January 2019

Emma Spagnola, the 'Norfolk Loo Lady' and disability access campaigner on a float in the Cromer Carnival parade. Picture: ANDREAS YIASIMI

Emma Spagnola, the 'Norfolk Loo Lady' and disability access campaigner on a float in the Cromer Carnival parade. Picture: ANDREAS YIASIMI

Archant

Cromer’s EMMA SPAGNOLA, known as the ‘Norfolk Loo Lady’, has been fighting to have more accessible toilets opened across Norfolk. In her latest column for Enjoy Cromer More, she reflects on a successful 2018.

Emma Spagnola sitting outside BathStore on Baker Street London. PICTURE: Hadley's Heroes.Emma Spagnola sitting outside BathStore on Baker Street London. PICTURE: Hadley's Heroes.

I have been reflecting over everything that has happened in 2018.

It has been an amazing year by Changing Places standards, we have doubled the amount, of Changing Places in Norfolk. At the beginning of the year we had four Changing Places. We now have eight, we started off with the opening of the Intu Chaplefield facility nearly a year ago, followed by the The Troll Cart, Great Yarmouth then the Gorleston seafront version and lastly the Castle Mall Changing Places, we are waiting for the James Paget Changing Places to be completed and then registered.

I know of seven more Changing Places in the pipeline, it has been a very busy year and Norfolk is nowhere near finished when it comes to Changing Places, but we are well on our way.

In May I joined approximately 30 other campaigners from across the country and even as far as Scotland in London for the Looathon, where we all took turns to sit with our pants down on a toilet on Baker Street London, yes literally on the pavement.

It was great to meet everyone, and it did the job, we were ‘papped’ and ITV came down to film us as well as a visit to the BBC Radio Norfolk studios prior to the event.

In August, after getting the bug, in between manning the Mobiloo for Cromer Carnival I participated in the parade on the back of a Morris Minor sat on a loo with my pants down, which was my hi-light of the year, it was great to laugh along with so many and get the accessible toilet message out to more people.

With Mobiloo visiting Norfolk over 15 times,

The Honey Pot opening with the Space to Change which is a smaller version of a Changing Places I would say we are heading in the right direction regarding accessible loo provision in Norfolk.

The other hi-light has been meeting so many people, readers, campaigners, etc along the way and I appreciate all the kind messages I get sent and love being stopped in the street for a chat, it gives me the boost to keep going.

I look forward to keeping you in the loop for 2019.

I wish you and yours a Happy New Year.

