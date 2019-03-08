Search

'Norfolk Loo Lady' will be campaigning for more accessible toilets at the Royal Norfolk Show

PUBLISHED: 09:52 24 June 2019 | UPDATED: 09:52 24 June 2019

Emma Spagnola, the 'Norfolk Loo Lady' and disability access campaigner on a float at last year's Cromer Carnival parade. Picture: ANDREAS YIASIMI

Archant

Cromer's Emma Spagnola, known as the 'Norfolk Loo Lady', has been fighting to have more accessible toilets opened across Norfolk.

Emma Spagnola sitting outside BathStore on Baker Street, London. PICTURE: Hadley's Heroes.Emma Spagnola sitting outside BathStore on Baker Street, London. PICTURE: Hadley's Heroes.

And she will be campaigning at the Royal Norfolk Show on Wednesday, June 26 and Thursday, June 27.

She tweeted: "I have been lucky to have two awesome businesses sponsor a toilet for me ready for my 'sit in' and #LooSelfie at the @norfolkshow on the #Cromer stand to raise more awareness of #ChangingPlaces. Thanks @RockShopBistro #GNTrading #LoveCromer #Norfolk #AccessibleLoos #IncLOOsion."

The mother-of-four had an amazing 2018, which saw the amount of Changing Places in Norfolk double.

Emma Spagnola at the Cromer carnival parade. Picture: contributedEmma Spagnola at the Cromer carnival parade. Picture: contributed

At the beginning of last year there were four Changing Places, and that became eight by the end of ther year.

Last May she joined 30 other campaigners from across the country for the Looathon, where they all took turns to sit with their pants down on a toilet on Baker Street in London, literally on the pavement.

Meanwhile, in August, in between manning the Mobiloo for Cromer Carnival, she participated in the parade on the back of a Morris Minor while sitting on a loo with her pants down.

Changing Places are accessible toilets with enhanced facilities for disabled users. They include a range of enhanced features such as a large room, toilet with rails, changing bench, ceiling hoist and shower.

