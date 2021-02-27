When can I go to the beach? Lockdown travel questions answered

Published: 6:00 AM February 27, 2021

The roadmap out of lockdown has been laid out but rules are still in place for the time being, a Norfolk MP has warned.

Despite lockdown being in place, visitors and second homeowners have still made their way to the county, resulting in police fines for many.

North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker said he welcomes the steady easing of lockdown but has called on everyone to follow the rules until it is safe.

He said: “My constituents know that throughout the pandemic I have done all I can to ensure that North Norfolk remains safe and that travel infringements are followed up.

North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker has called on everyone to follow the guideline on the roadmap out of lockdown - Credit: Archant

“At step two on April 12, domestic overnight stays can restart and I would implore that until that point we continue to follow the roadmap guidelines to ensure we keep the case rates as low as we can.

“I still have considerable concerns about March 29 and how we deal with the travel implications when the stay at home message begins to lift.

“I will be following this up and working with the authorities to ensure the rules can be followed effectively.”

Here’s what the government guidance says about reopening.

When can I go on a trip to Cromer?

Well, if you live in Cromer, you can enjoy it right now. The rest of us still have a wait on our hands.

The stay at home message is currently set to end on March 29, when you should be allowed to enjoy a day trip to the beach.

Before that, from March 8 you can leave your home for recreation and exercise with one person from outside your household, but the message remains to stay local.

Why can’t I meet someone inside if I can meet them outside?

The UK government says evidence shows that it is safer for people to meet outdoors rather than indoors.

When stay at home ends can I go to a second home or stay with my parents?

No, sorry. The stay at home message may be lifted on March 29 but many restrictions will still be in place.

You should still stay local as much as possible, continue to work from home and avoid travel. Yes to a day trip, but nothing overnight.

So, when?

From April 12 you can stay in self-contained accommodation such as campsites and holiday lets. Places where indoor facilities are not shared with other households can also reopen.

Most outdoor attractions will also reopen at this time, including zoos, theme parks and drive-in cinemas.

May 17 is when the government will consider easing limits on seeing friends and family wherever possible. But until then you should continue to keep your distance from anyone not in your household or support bubble.

The government has set a target of completely removing all legal limits on social contact by June 21 at the earliest, but this date could change.

What about going abroad? I’ll be super safe, I promise.

Not anytime soon. The earliest we’ll be allowed to travel is May 17, but we will know more about international travel from April 12, when a new government task force is set to report.







