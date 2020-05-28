Children hide keyrings around Norfolk to spread cheer during lockdown

Ayesha Pullen has been making keyrings to spread cheer during lockdown. Photo: Selina Connor Selina Connor

Youngsters have been spreading cheer, as hundreds of people have been finding their home-made keyrings.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Youngsters have been making keyrings and hiding them across Norfolk to spread cheer during lockdown. Photo: Selina Connor Youngsters have been making keyrings and hiding them across Norfolk to spread cheer during lockdown. Photo: Selina Connor

Attleborough families have been dedicating themselves to making others smile during lockdown by making and hiding keyrings of rainbows, cartoons and kind messages.

Debbie Lancaster, grandmother to Lily, aged 12, said her granddaughter was feeling lonely and missing her friends but when she started this project to help others, she started feeling better.

And now more than 200 people from Attleborough, Watton, Thetford and Dereham have been lucky enough to find one.

Ms Lancaster said: “I was really proud of her because it was her way of expressing herself. When lockdown first started Lily didn’t want to come out her room, but now it has made her happy making other people happy.

Olivia, Lilly and Dylan Lancaster, have been making keyrings to make people across Norfolk smile during lockdown. Photo: Debbie Lancaster Olivia, Lilly and Dylan Lancaster, have been making keyrings to make people across Norfolk smile during lockdown. Photo: Debbie Lancaster

“When we see them being posted on Facebook her face lights up. It really makes their day. I’m really proud of her.”

Lily has also had help from her younger brother and sister, Dylan and Olivia, aged eight and seven, and her friend Ayesha Pullen, aged eight, from Attleborough, who has also been making keyrings from her home.

Selina Connor, 44, is mother to Ayesha and said they had had a great response on their Facebook group called Norfolk Lockdown 2020 keepsake, where families have been posting when they find a keyring.

Ms Connor said: “People have been sending us really positive messages when they have found the keyrings and families have enjoyed looking for them.

Dylan Lancaster, Debbie Lancaster, Lilly Lancaster and Olivia Lancaster have been making keyrings and hiding across Norfolk to spread cheer during lockdown. Photo: Debbie Lancaster Dylan Lancaster, Debbie Lancaster, Lilly Lancaster and Olivia Lancaster have been making keyrings and hiding across Norfolk to spread cheer during lockdown. Photo: Debbie Lancaster

“When we first started doing it everyone was in strict lockdown, so if people came across them it would brighten their day.

“Through hard times it’s something to smile about and a keepsake from 2020.”

One person who found a keyring posted on the Facebook group: “This made a very hard week worthwhile. Working in a food shop is very challenging at the moment so little things like this mean more than anyone knows.”

Ms Lancaster added: “We put them all over Attleborough and Thetford and we even send them to family members to put around Watton and Dereham. We want to get them as far as we can.”

Selina Connor with her daughter Ayesha Pullen. Photo: Selina Connor Selina Connor with her daughter Ayesha Pullen. Photo: Selina Connor

Youngsters have been making keyrings and hiding them across Norfolk to spread cheer during lockdown. Photo: Selina Connor Youngsters have been making keyrings and hiding them across Norfolk to spread cheer during lockdown. Photo: Selina Connor

Olivia, Lilly and Dylan Lancaster, have been making keyrings to make people across Norfolk smile during lockdown. Photo: Debbie Lancaster Olivia, Lilly and Dylan Lancaster, have been making keyrings to make people across Norfolk smile during lockdown. Photo: Debbie Lancaster

You may also want to watch: