'You can't complain if you don't vote': Norfolk election day 2021

Despite the pouring rain, voters headed to the polls today, casting their votes in a series of local elections across Norfolk.

Out at polling stations, the electorate talked about voting being a duty, the issues that brought them out, and not being able to complain if you don’t vote.

Jessopp Road in Norwich saw a steady stream of voters, but it was a far cry from the queue of 50 voters at the general election in 2015.

Steven Smith, a voter at the Jessopp Road polling station

Steven Smith, 66, said he was focusing on local issues when he cast his ballot.

“It’s my duty to get out and vote - could have been a better day for it though,” he said.

“It’s the local issues, a lot of people have dumped things on the verge up near the library and nobody seems to be coming along to take it away.

“Lots of times I see little gas canisters and dog mess, things making the place seem untidy.”

Dog waiting for his owner to return from voting at the Jessopp road polling station

Mr Smith said he was disappointed to have only received leaflets from Labour councillors, saying he would like to have made a more informed decision.

A former Labour voter, Mr Smith said this time he had cast his ballot for the Conservatives.

“I’ve been lost from the l party,” he said.

“They’ve moved away from what I used to vote for.

“I do belong to a union, but I have no bonds to the Labour Party anymore, I feel they’ve forgotten me. I feel disenfranchised, lost.”

Annie O'Driscoll, voting at Jessopp Road polling station

Annie O’Driscoll said voting had always been important in her family, with her dad standing as a Labour councillor.

“I think it’s important that everyone gets out and votes,” she said.

“As the mum of two boys, there’s stuff the Labour party have done for young families in Norwich that we need to continue.”

At Chantry Hall, in Norwich city centre voters dried up as the rains went torrential.

Chantry Hall polling station

One woman, who asked not to be named, said she was particularly concerned about litter in the city.

“You can’t complain if you don’t vote,” the resident said, who asked not to be named.

“I think everyone is doing their best but I would like to see more done.

“I did I vote Green, partly because the only communication I had was from them, I figure they care enough to knock on my door twice then they’ll care for the people of Norwich.”

While she said it had been a strange election, she had become accustomed to wearing masks and the extra measures put in place.

Other voters said national issues were a key focus for them, with one labelling the government “the worst in living memory”.

The 57-year-old Irish Norwich resident said she was particularly concerned about the way the government had handled covid and issues in Northern Ireland.

Signs for the Jessopp road polling station

She added: “It tells me they’re not acting in the interests of people, but in the interests of their own donors and sponsors.”

Yarmouth polling stations, St George’s Theatre Café and The Conge, were both largely empty, but one person, who did not wish to be named, encouraged people to come out and vote.

“It’s a big open space inside, and the usual restrictions apply within.

“I did forget my pencil though. Luckily, the polling station had a couple spare.”

