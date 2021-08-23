News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Norfolk Lights Express to return for 2021

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 11:29 AM August 23, 2021   
Demand for the Norfolk Lights Express has soared . Picture: Victoria Pertusa

A Norfolk heritage railway has announced its popular Christmas train will return this year.

The Norfolk Lights Express on North Norfolk Railway will return on November 15, 2021 and run until January 3, 2022 with the exception of December 6, 24, 25 and 26.

It will cost £18 per person and trains will depart at 5.30pm and 7.30pm, however on some weekends and the week running up to Christmas there will only be trains at 7.30pm, on New Year's Eve, there will only be one departure at 5.30pm.

The illuminated train will run from Sheringham to Holt with Christmas themed displays on show along the route.

There will also be a buffet at Sheringham station offering hot and cold refreshments including alcohol, soft drinks, cakes and savoury snacks.

For more trains you can ride in Norfolk take a look at our list of steam railways in the county.

