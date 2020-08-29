Norfolk Lights Express to return this Christmas

One of Norfolk’s heritage railways has announced its popular Christmas train will return in 2020.

The North Norfolk Railway's 'Norfolk Lights Express' service will return this Christmas. The heritage railway, always known as the Poppy Line, runs between Sheringham and Holt. Picture: North Norfolk Railway The North Norfolk Railway's 'Norfolk Lights Express' service will return this Christmas. The heritage railway, always known as the Poppy Line, runs between Sheringham and Holt. Picture: North Norfolk Railway

The North Norfolk Railway announced its after-dark Norfolk Lights Express on the Sheringham to Holt route will be returning despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Last year the railway had to add 10 extra services to its initial 55 train line-up due to high demand.

A spokesperson from the North Norfolk Railway said: “We are excited to confirm the return of a wintertime favourite.

“The Norfolk Lights Express is a fantastic experience for all ages. See amazing line-side displays on your return journey from Sheringham alongside a seasonal soundtrack, all in a safe and isolated compartment with you and your social bubble.”

The express offers a light show which illuminates the landscape as the train meanders along the route, and is set to music.

Driven by steam locomotive 76084, the train is bedecked in a rainbow of coloured lights, which are connected by 2.5 miles of electrical cable.

This year, Sheringham railway station will also be turned into a picturesque winter wonderland.

A spokesperson from the railway said: “While on your journey, you will see beautifully lit line-side displays which are sure to dazzle everyone of all ages. Your journey will be accompanied by an atmospheric soundtrack tailored specifically for the experience.

“There will be plenty of food and drinks available on your journey too, from mulled wine and hot chocolate or warm chestnuts, along with much more. There is something for the whole family.”

“The Covid-19 crisis has caused us to rethink our experience for this year, but we have created a plan to help keep everybody who travels with us safe.”

During the day the award-winning heritage railway transports customers back in time on steam and diesel trains through some of north Norfolk’s most picturesque countryside, however as the light fades, the railway is transformed as The Norfolk Lights Express steams into town.

The trains will be running daily from November 16 until January 3, with the exception of December 7, 24, 25 and 26.

To book tickets for this years Norfolk Lights Express, visit www.nnrailway.co.uk/the-norfolk-lights-express-2020/