Lifeboat crew called to rescues involving inflatables during heatwave

RNLI lifeboat crews were called to emergencies off the Hunstanton coastline on June 24, 2020. Photo: RNLI Lowestoft Archant

Lifeboat volunteers were called to three incidents off the Hunstanton coast amid scorching conditions.

Crew members from the Spirit of West Norfolk Hunstanton RNLI boat were alerted at 2.15pm on Wednesday, June 24, to help a person who had fallen from an inflatable off Old Hunstanton.

As the rescue vessel launched the person had made it back to shore. The lifeboat recovered an inflatable.

At 3.10pm on the same day crews were called to go to Brancaster to reports that a child in an inflatable was drifting out to sea off Brancaster Golf Club house.

On arrival it was confirmed that others had swam out and brought the inflatable and child back to Titchwell beach.

The lifeboat stayed in the area while the coastguard team made sure everyone was off Scolt Head Island, between Brancaster and Hunstanton.

After returning to the station a further report came in that people were thought to be in trouble off Hunstanton, as they checked this out it was established that everyone had made it back to the beach.