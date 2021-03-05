Revealed: Which Norfolk libraries are reopening next week

Published: 3:04 PM March 5, 2021

Norfolk's libraries are set to begin a phased reopening from next week, starting with a click and collect style service.

There will be 25 libraries offering ‘at the door’ services from Monday, March 8, with a further 22 libraries across the county reopening the following week.

Norfolk's libraries are set to begin a phased reopening from next week, starting with a click and collect style service.

Each library will allow users to collect up to 10 books that have been selected online, return items via a dropbox and pick up toiletries or period products through the ‘Tricky Period’ scheme.

Those restarting from next week include King’s Lynn, Hunstanton, Fakenham, Great Yarmouth, Thetford and the Millennium Library in Norwich, which will be using a mobile library to oversee services rather than the main building.

Fifteen locations will also be supporting those who need help to complete the 2021 Census, with computer sessions available to book.

People queuing on the first day of the reopening of the Norfolk and Norwich Millennium Library last summer. - Credit: Chris Goreham

Jan Holden, head of Norfolk’s library and information service, said: “Books have been a constant companion for many throughout the pandemic and we want to ease everyone back into the rhythm of borrowing from our collection before we fully reopen.”

Safety measures in place at each location will include the use of face coverings, social distancing and hand sanitiser. Returned books will continue to be quarantined for at least 72 hours.

Any items out on loan are still being automatically renewed until further notice and will not be charged any additional overdue or renewal fees.

Cromer Library will be one of those partially reopening from March 8.

Opening times are being adjusted to fit the new services so customers are being asked to check before they travel.

Margaret Dewsbury cabinet member for communities and partnerships. - Credit: Sean Owen (Reflective Arts)

Margaret Dewsbury, cabinet member for communities and partnerships at Norfolk County Council said: “We want to welcome people back to our libraries which have shown their value over the last 12 months.

“I am particularly encouraged that plans are in place to safely support the completion of this years’ census which is such an important piece of work.”

Libraries opening week of March 8

Acle*

Attleborough

Aylsham

Caister

Cromer*

Dereham*

Diss*

Downham Market*

Earlham

Fakenham*

Gaywood

Gorleston

Great Yarmouth*

Harleston

Hellesdon*

Hunstanton*

Kings Lynn*

Millennium Library (using a mobile library)

North Walsham*

Plumstead Road

Sheringham

Swaffham*

Thetford*

Wroxham*

Wymondham*

(* Those offering Census computer session booking)

Libraries opening week of March 15

Brundall

Blofield

Costessey

Dersingham

Hethersett

Hingham

Holt

Loddon

Long Stratton

Martham

Mile Cross

Mundesley

Poringland

Reepham

Sprowston

St Williams Way

Stalham

Taverham

Tuckswood

Watton

Wells

West Earlham