Revealed: Which Norfolk libraries are reopening next week
- Credit: Hannah Hutchins/National Centre for Writing
Norfolk's libraries are set to begin a phased reopening from next week, starting with a click and collect style service.
There will be 25 libraries offering ‘at the door’ services from Monday, March 8, with a further 22 libraries across the county reopening the following week.
Each library will allow users to collect up to 10 books that have been selected online, return items via a dropbox and pick up toiletries or period products through the ‘Tricky Period’ scheme.
Those restarting from next week include King’s Lynn, Hunstanton, Fakenham, Great Yarmouth, Thetford and the Millennium Library in Norwich, which will be using a mobile library to oversee services rather than the main building.
Fifteen locations will also be supporting those who need help to complete the 2021 Census, with computer sessions available to book.
Jan Holden, head of Norfolk’s library and information service, said: “Books have been a constant companion for many throughout the pandemic and we want to ease everyone back into the rhythm of borrowing from our collection before we fully reopen.”
Safety measures in place at each location will include the use of face coverings, social distancing and hand sanitiser. Returned books will continue to be quarantined for at least 72 hours.
Any items out on loan are still being automatically renewed until further notice and will not be charged any additional overdue or renewal fees.
Opening times are being adjusted to fit the new services so customers are being asked to check before they travel.
Margaret Dewsbury, cabinet member for communities and partnerships at Norfolk County Council said: “We want to welcome people back to our libraries which have shown their value over the last 12 months.
“I am particularly encouraged that plans are in place to safely support the completion of this years’ census which is such an important piece of work.”
Libraries opening week of March 8
Acle*
Attleborough
Aylsham
Caister
Cromer*
Dereham*
Diss*
Downham Market*
Earlham
Fakenham*
Gaywood
Gorleston
Great Yarmouth*
Harleston
Hellesdon*
Hunstanton*
Kings Lynn*
Millennium Library (using a mobile library)
North Walsham*
Plumstead Road
Sheringham
Swaffham*
Thetford*
Wroxham*
Wymondham*
(* Those offering Census computer session booking)
Libraries opening week of March 15
Brundall
Blofield
Costessey
Dersingham
Hethersett
Hingham
Holt
Loddon
Long Stratton
Martham
Mile Cross
Mundesley
Poringland
Reepham
Sprowston
St Williams Way
Stalham
Taverham
Tuckswood
Watton
Wells
West Earlham