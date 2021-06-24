News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Norfolk landmarks to be lit up in green for St John's Day

Sabrina Johnson

Published: 7:35 PM June 24, 2021   
St John’s Gate in Clerkenwell, London, lit up in green for St John's Day.

St John’s Gate in Clerkenwell, London, lit up in green for St John's Day. The site is where St John Ambulance's national office is based. - Credit: Pat Lay

More than a dozen landmarks are to lit up in green on Thursday to mark St John's Day and the work of St John Ambulance volunteers.

From dusk on June 24, locations such as Cromer Pier, Great Yarmouth Minster, Norwich City Hall and Dereham War Memorial will be illuminated in green light to mark the saint's day and the hard work of St John Ambulance volunteers.

The Norfolk locations are some of more than 130 well-known buildings and landmarks across the country which will be lit up in support of St John Ambulance.

The first aid charity would normally mark its saint day with an event at St John's Cathedral in London, but due to the coronavirus pandemic has had to find other ways of celebrating.

Mick Messinger, chancellor of the Priory of England and the islands of the order of St John, said: “For the second year running, it will be wonderful to see so many buildings lit up in green today to help us celebrate St John’s Day and we’re immensely grateful to the owners and custodians who agreed for this to happen."

Norwich News

