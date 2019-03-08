Pub landlord set to appear on ITV's Pride of Britain Awards

Paul Sandford, landlord at The Railway Tavern in Dereham, has won a Pride of Britain Award. Picture: Archant Archant

It is the moment a pub landlord from Dereham and the community he has tirelessly helped for decades have been waiting for.

The 2019 Pride of Britain Awards have finally arrived which means a spotlight will be shone on individuals from across Britain for their achievements and bravery.

And for one mid Norfolk town, the charitable efforts of Paul Sandford are set to be honoured.

The landlord of The Railway Tavern, on Yaxham Road, has bettered the lives of hundreds of people in his community and after years of dedication to helping others, he received a fitting recognition in the form of a Pride of Britain Award.

The Dereham resident was crowned regional Fundraiser of the Year and was one of four finalists in his category.

Mr Sandford and his wife Debbie attended the awards ceremony at Grosvenor House in London on October 31.

He said: "It was a surreal thing and strange to think that I was part of that."

He added that one of the highlights for him was meeting England captain Gareth Southgate, who remembered the bandstand at the pub during the World Cup 2018, after it gained national recognition.

"He congratulated me on my fundraising efforts and also told me that him and the boys had a right chuckle about the bandstand."

The Pride of Britain Awards, held since 1999, celebrates the achievements of remarkable people from across the nation.

Tens of thousands of public nominations are made every year, before winners are eventually chosen by a judging panel consisting of celebrated national figures.

The Pride of Britain Awards will air on ITV tonight, Tuesday November 5, at 8pm. Mr Sandford will also appear ahead of the programme, on ITV Anglia at 6pm for a special feature.