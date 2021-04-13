Labour accused of hypocrisy over canvassing comments

Published: 5:06 PM April 13, 2021

Steve Morphew, leader of the Labour group at Norfolk County Council and councillor for Catton Grove, in which Ingram Micro is based. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Norfolk Labour has been accused of “rank hypocrisy” over comments on the Green Party continuing to canvass for the upcoming election.

On Monday, Labour accused Green Party councillors and activists of continuing to canvass over the weekend – despite a pause from other major parties out of respect for the death of Prince Philip.

One Labour activist singled out Green Party Councillor Denise Carlo for dropping off leaflets on Sunday.

Now, Sonia Harrison, who lives in Norwich's Wensum ward, has accused the group of being hypocritical, saying she received a leaflet on Sunday for Labour’s candidates.

The leaflet for Labour's county and city council candidates, which Sonia Harrison says was delivered to her on Sunday. - Credit: archant

Ms Harrison said she was not against anyone canvassing or leafletting, but said: “I feel the old adage concerning those in glass houses might apply here.”

Norfolk Labour leader, Steve Morphew, apologised if any leaflet were delivered on Sunday, but said: “We are trying to be as scrupulous with the rules as we can be.

Adding: “As far as we know no one went out and there certainly wasn’t intended to be any leafleting.

“We are sorry if some did get through but it was an exception - there was no organised intention.”

Ms Harrison thought the apology was unnecessary, as the event had caused her no offence.

"Both his activists, and those of the Green Party, have done nothing wrong,” she said.

“Instead, perhaps he would like to apologise for his rank hypocrisy in slinging mud at Green Party activists without having ensured that his own house was in order in the first place?

“I would suggest that the best course of action would be for him to withdraw his grievance and hypocritical comments and set the record straight.

Ms Harrison, who said she was a former member of the Labour Party, added it was distasteful to use the death of the Duke of Edinburgh for political gain.