Norfolk kitten survives horror crash in Bressingham road

Published: 12:44 PM September 15, 2021

A kitten who survived a car crash in Norfolk when he was just three-months-old is now on the road to recovery.

Despite suffering life changing injuries when he was hit by a car on a road near Bressingham, Augustus survived and is now recuperating before being rehomed.

Augustus suffered a fractured jaw, broken tail and a damaged front leg - Credit: Cat's Protection

After being hit by a car, Augustus was rushed to the nearest vet where he received treatment for a fractured jaw, broken tail and a severely damaged front leg — which had to be amputated.

Augustus is full of spirit even though he suffered life-threatening injuries - Credit: Cat's Protection

Augustus was then transferred to Cats Protection's Down Market adoption centre, and has since made a fantastic recovery despite his awful injuries, although there is still a long way to go before he is ready for adoption.

Once recovered, Augustus can find a new home - Credit: Cat's Protection

Adoption centre manager Lindsay Tempest has been caring for Augustus since he arrived.

“He’s such a sweetheart," she said. "He came home with me the first night as I didn’t want him on his own overnight and it’s easy to fall for his charms.

"After all he’s been through in his short life, he’s a spirited little thing. There’s never a dull moment with Augustus.

“He likes to chat to you and makes his feelings very clear then he thinks we should be giving him more meat and less medicine. He can be quite pushy when he wants a head scratch or more play, but cuddling is still a bit too much so we treat him tenderly.”

A fundraiser has been launched to help his recovery - Credit: Cat's Protection

Down Market adoption centre have launched a new fundraiser appeal to help support Augustus' return to health, and they hope to raise £1,500 towards the costs so he can finally be well enough to find a new home.

Donations can be made through their JustGiving page.

Augustus loves head scratches and playing - Credit: Cat's Protection

Any funds raised over the target will go towards helping other cats in care in Norfolk.



