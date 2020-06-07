‘Once in a lifetime opportunity’ - Key workers’ chance to win £25,000 wedding

The Norfolk key worker wedding giveaway. Photo: Amelia Hacking Amelia Hacking

Norfolk key workers are being given a “once in a lifetime opportunity” to win the wedding of their dreams, worth nearly £25,000.

Amelia Hacking (right) owner of Capture Lounge, has organised the Norfolk key worker wedding giveaway. Photo: Amelia Hacking Amelia Hacking (right) owner of Capture Lounge, has organised the Norfolk key worker wedding giveaway. Photo: Amelia Hacking

Wedding businesses and suppliers from across the county have clubbed together to offer the ‘Norfolk key worker wedding giveaway’ which will be won by one deserving individual who has gone above and beyond during the pandemic.

The competition was set up by Amelia Hacking, owner of Capture Lounge, based in Norwich, which specialises in photo booth and prop hire, who said she was inspired after seeing so many key workers risking their lives.

Now with 30 wedding suppliers offering their services for the special day, worth a total of nearly £25,000, Ms Hacking is encouraging all key workers to get involved and be in with the chance of winning this “incredible” prize.

She said: “I have a lot of friends and family members who are key workers and I know how hard they have been working and what they have had to sacrifice.

The Norfolk key worker wedding giveaway. Photo: Amelia Hacking The Norfolk key worker wedding giveaway. Photo: Amelia Hacking

“They have been giving their lives to keep us all safe and that to me that was a massive motivation to do this.

“So now we have all clubbed together to give a key worker a chance to win a totally free wedding, which covers the venue at Thursford Garden Pavilion, food, entertainment, photography and videography - everything you can think of we have sorted it for you.

“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity because not many people can save for a wedding like this and we have been lucky enough to get these supportive suppliers together to give to such a great cause.”

The wedding will include photography from Tim Wood, grooms wear by Moss Bros, wedding cake by Beth Haxby and for entertainment, singer Barny Holmes and magician Tyler Harrison.

Tim Wood, Norfolk Wedding Photographer, is overing his services as part of the Norfolk key worker wedding giveaway. Photo: Tim Wood Tim Wood, Norfolk Wedding Photographer, is overing his services as part of the Norfolk key worker wedding giveaway. Photo: Tim Wood

The competition is open only to key workers or those who wish to nominate a key worker they know, and entrants must give a reason why they or the person they are nominating deserves to win.

The deadline to enter the competition is July 9.

Ten applications will then be chosen by Ms Hacking, Charlotte Staff, from Charlotte Staff Flowers and Amy King from Adella Bridal.

And then the final five entrees will be chosen by a vote involving all 30 wedding suppliers.

The wedding cake will be made by Beth Haxby. Photo: Beth Haxby The wedding cake will be made by Beth Haxby. Photo: Beth Haxby

Ms Hacking added: “This has been such a massive operation and I can’t wait to see the smile on the persons face when we tell they are the winner and on their big day.

“It will be amazing for everyone.”

To enter visit Norfolk key worker wedding giveaway site, here.

Bridal dress provided by Adella Bridal's showroom. Photo: Amy King Bridal dress provided by Adella Bridal's showroom. Photo: Amy King

Wedding flowers will be provided by Charlotte Staff Flowers. Photo: Charlotte Staff Wedding flowers will be provided by Charlotte Staff Flowers. Photo: Charlotte Staff

Grooms wear will be provided by Moss Bros. Photo: Moss Bros Grooms wear will be provided by Moss Bros. Photo: Moss Bros

Norfolk classic car hire will provide the transport for the Norfolk key worker wedding giveaway. Photo: Norfolk classic car hire Norfolk classic car hire will provide the transport for the Norfolk key worker wedding giveaway. Photo: Norfolk classic car hire

