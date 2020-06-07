‘Once in a lifetime opportunity’ - Key workers’ chance to win £25,000 wedding
PUBLISHED: 16:08 07 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:08 07 June 2020
Amelia Hacking
Norfolk key workers are being given a “once in a lifetime opportunity” to win the wedding of their dreams, worth nearly £25,000.
Wedding businesses and suppliers from across the county have clubbed together to offer the ‘Norfolk key worker wedding giveaway’ which will be won by one deserving individual who has gone above and beyond during the pandemic.
The competition was set up by Amelia Hacking, owner of Capture Lounge, based in Norwich, which specialises in photo booth and prop hire, who said she was inspired after seeing so many key workers risking their lives.
Now with 30 wedding suppliers offering their services for the special day, worth a total of nearly £25,000, Ms Hacking is encouraging all key workers to get involved and be in with the chance of winning this “incredible” prize.
She said: “I have a lot of friends and family members who are key workers and I know how hard they have been working and what they have had to sacrifice.
“They have been giving their lives to keep us all safe and that to me that was a massive motivation to do this.
“So now we have all clubbed together to give a key worker a chance to win a totally free wedding, which covers the venue at Thursford Garden Pavilion, food, entertainment, photography and videography - everything you can think of we have sorted it for you.
“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity because not many people can save for a wedding like this and we have been lucky enough to get these supportive suppliers together to give to such a great cause.”
The wedding will include photography from Tim Wood, grooms wear by Moss Bros, wedding cake by Beth Haxby and for entertainment, singer Barny Holmes and magician Tyler Harrison.
The competition is open only to key workers or those who wish to nominate a key worker they know, and entrants must give a reason why they or the person they are nominating deserves to win.
The deadline to enter the competition is July 9.
Ten applications will then be chosen by Ms Hacking, Charlotte Staff, from Charlotte Staff Flowers and Amy King from Adella Bridal.
And then the final five entrees will be chosen by a vote involving all 30 wedding suppliers.
Ms Hacking added: “This has been such a massive operation and I can’t wait to see the smile on the persons face when we tell they are the winner and on their big day.
“It will be amazing for everyone.”
To enter visit Norfolk key worker wedding giveaway site, here.
