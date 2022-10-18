Norfolk climate activists arrested amid soup-slinging protests in London

Climate activists from Norfolk are among those arrested following a series of protests that saw roads blocked and cans of soup thrown upon buildings and artwork in London - Credit: Just Stop Oil

Norfolk climate activists are among those arrested amid protests in London that have seen cans of soup thrown on buildings and artwork.

Just Stop Oil are in the midst of a third week of action in the capital to demand the government ends all new UK fossil fuel projects.

Over the weekend and on Monday, 18 people from Norfolk were arrested after supporters stopped traffic in Shoreditch and threw cans of soup upon the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS).

This follows an earlier incident on Friday last week, when two protestors threw tomato soup over Vincent Van Gogh's Sunflowers artwork at the National Gallery.

The group says it is protesting the government's inaction on the climate crisis and cost of living crisis which has led to more than 450 arrests.

Just Stop Oil supporter Lesley Grahame, 63, from Norwich, is among those protesting in the capital.

She said: “I’m here because big oil is disrupting our climate, our food supply, our transport, our homes, our planet, everything that we hold dear. "











